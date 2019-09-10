Log in
EPIC Launches New Employee Benefits Consulting Labor Practice Led by Kimberly Cicero in DC

09/10/2019

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

DULUTH, Ga., Sep 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Kimberly Cicero has joined the firm as SVP, Labor Practice Leader. Cicero will be based in the Washington, D.C. Metro area reporting to EPIC's Duluth, Ga. office and Steve Needle, Managing Principal Employer Services, Southeast Region.

In her new role, Cicero will have responsibility for the development and oversight of a Taft-Hartley business practice which will focus on meeting the unique benefit and consulting needs of Trust Funds.

Cicero joins EPIC from Cigna Healthcare where she spent the past 12 years serving Taft-Hartley and Federal Business clients and their membership. While at Cigna, she managed the segment's Southeast region as well as a large Federal Business segment.

Cicero spent the first 16 years of her career with two third-party administrators, Carday Associates, Inc. and Zenith-American Solutions, working in all aspects of Taft-Hartley trust fund administration. Here she earned her strong, positive labor reputation by understanding the distinct needs of trust funds; and most importantly, serving the membership they represent.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Employee Benefits Consulting operations in Georgia and the Southeast with Kim's addition," said EPIC's Steven Needle. "She is a well-respected, highly consultative employee benefits professional, well versed in the intricacies of Taft-Hartley joint labor/management plans, who will deliver great value to our clients and to other EPIC team members. I could not be more excited to have Kim join our EPIC team."

Kimberly Cicero can be reached at kimberly.cicero@epicbrokers.com or (240) 271-2753.

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,000 team members operating from 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $600 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-launches-new-employee-benefits-consulting-labor-practice-led-by-kimberly-cicero-in-dc/
