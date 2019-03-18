Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EPIC Presents the EPIC Monetary System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 06:02am EDT

EPIC Corporation (OTC PINK: EPOR) (“EPIC" or “Company”) and Ronald S. Tucker announced that “The EPIC Monetary System (‘EMS’) is the first combination of a cryptocurrency and precious metals into a system of digital monetary units called EPIC Digital Money or EDD (a system of money); EPIC has three short term objectives with longer term objectives; and EPIC reminds shareholders of the Exchange Offer and Special Quarterly Stock Dividend.”

EPIC Monetary System

The EMS is a non-typical cryptocurrency. The EDDs are transferable and their value is supported with the value of deposited and stored gold and silver. EPIC’s Cryptos are easily transferrable and are combined with gold and silver coins creating the Ultimate Money.

Short Term Objectives

EPIC, in the short term, anticipates completing the following three phases:

Phase I (The items in this phase will not necessarily be completed in the following order.)

  • The establishment of EPIC Monetary Association, a non-profit mutual benefit corporation, which is the depository for silver and gold coins, and the members of EPIC Digital Dollars.
  • The development of an EPICMcoins.com website for the purchase of American Eagle coins.
  • The development of EPICcor.com/EPICMSystems.com website to provide information about EPIC and EPIC Monetary Systems.
  • The purchase of on-line software for EPIC Monetary Association.
  • The initial purchase of American Eagle Silver Dollars.
  • Beta-testing the process to purchase American Eagle Silver Dollars, and the conversion to EPIC Digital Dollars.
  • Commence selling American Eagle Silver Dollars.

Phase II

  • EPIC, after implementing the selling of American Eagle Silver Dollars, will develop and establish a process for selling quantities of silver and gold to purchasers in discrete transactions.

Phase III

  • EPIC, after implementing Phase II, will develop and establish a process for existing holders of silver and gold to transfer their silver and gold to EPIC Monetary Association with the payment of a monetization fee to EPIC.

Longer Term Objectives

  • EPIC will seek to develop, acquire, or arrange for a monetary exchange of EPIC Digital Dollars with other nations' currencies.
  • EPIC will seek to develop, acquire or joint venture an on-line marketplace, and seek to acquire or joint venture with other firms to provide services or products that will accept EDDs.

Reminder

Shareholders in street name have until March 29, 2019, to exchange one share of EPIC common stock for one share of EPIC Series A 5% Convertible Preferred Stock, which will allow them to qualify for the Special Quarterly Stock Dividend of 24% of their total shares of preferred stock held by them on April 5, 2019.

About EPIC

EPIC’s methodology creates an effective and usable digital currency, with an intrinsic value, which is valued as EPIC Digital Dollars.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:26aDATANG INTL POWER GENERATION : Intnl Pwr Gen - Notice of Board of Directors Meeting
PR
06:26aASSOCIATED BANC : Bank announces leadership team changes
AQ
06:25aCHINA ZHESHANG BANK : Proposed extension of the validity period of the plan for the a share offering and related matters
PU
06:25aCHINA ZHESHANG BANK : Announcement on changes in accounting policies
PU
06:25aCHINA ZHESHANG BANK : Proposed issuance of rmb-denominated financial bonds
PU
06:25aCHINA ZHESHANG BANK : Announcement on distribution of dividends on offshore preference shares
PU
06:25aALUMINUM OF CHINA : Postponement of extraordinary general meeting
PU
06:25aCTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
06:25aYOMA STRATEGIC : Completion Of The Acquisition Of Interests In Yankin Kyay Oh Group Of Companies Limited
PU
06:25aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Announces Three-Year Growth Plan
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena
3ADECCO GROUP : THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF EUR 150 MILLION
4ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : MARKS & SPENCER : Brexit crisis tipped for British asparagus as EU seasonal workers st..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.