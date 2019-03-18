EPIC Presents the EPIC Monetary System

EPIC Corporation (OTC PINK: EPOR) (“EPIC" or “Company”) and Ronald S. Tucker announced that “The EPIC Monetary System (‘EMS’) is the first combination of a cryptocurrency and precious metals into a system of digital monetary units called EPIC Digital Money or EDD (a system of money); EPIC has three short term objectives with longer term objectives; and EPIC reminds shareholders of the Exchange Offer and Special Quarterly Stock Dividend.”

EPIC Monetary System

The EMS is a non-typical cryptocurrency. The EDDs are transferable and their value is supported with the value of deposited and stored gold and silver. EPIC’s Cryptos are easily transferrable and are combined with gold and silver coins creating the Ultimate Money.

Short Term Objectives

EPIC, in the short term, anticipates completing the following three phases:

Phase I (The items in this phase will not necessarily be completed in the following order.)

The establishment of EPIC Monetary Association, a non-profit mutual benefit corporation, which is the depository for silver and gold coins, and the members of EPIC Digital Dollars.

The development of an EPICMcoins.com website for the purchase of American Eagle coins.

The development of EPICcor.com/EPICMSystems.com website to provide information about EPIC and EPIC Monetary Systems.

The purchase of on-line software for EPIC Monetary Association.

The initial purchase of American Eagle Silver Dollars.

Beta-testing the process to purchase American Eagle Silver Dollars, and the conversion to EPIC Digital Dollars.

Commence selling American Eagle Silver Dollars.

Phase II

EPIC, after implementing the selling of American Eagle Silver Dollars, will develop and establish a process for selling quantities of silver and gold to purchasers in discrete transactions.

Phase III

EPIC, after implementing Phase II, will develop and establish a process for existing holders of silver and gold to transfer their silver and gold to EPIC Monetary Association with the payment of a monetization fee to EPIC.

Longer Term Objectives

EPIC will seek to develop, acquire, or arrange for a monetary exchange of EPIC Digital Dollars with other nations' currencies.

EPIC will seek to develop, acquire or joint venture an on-line marketplace, and seek to acquire or joint venture with other firms to provide services or products that will accept EDDs.

Reminder

Shareholders in street name have until March 29, 2019, to exchange one share of EPIC common stock for one share of EPIC Series A 5% Convertible Preferred Stock, which will allow them to qualify for the Special Quarterly Stock Dividend of 24% of their total shares of preferred stock held by them on April 5, 2019.

About EPIC

EPIC’s methodology creates an effective and usable digital currency, with an intrinsic value, which is valued as EPIC Digital Dollars.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005220/en/