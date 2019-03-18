EPIC Presents the EPIC Monetary System

EPIC Corporation (OTC PINK: EPOR) (“EPIC" or “Company”) and Ronald S.
Tucker announced that “The EPIC Monetary System (‘EMS’) is the first
combination of a cryptocurrency and precious metals into a system of
digital monetary units called EPIC Digital Money or EDD (a system of
money); EPIC has three short term objectives with longer term
objectives; and EPIC reminds shareholders of the Exchange Offer and
Special Quarterly Stock Dividend.”
EPIC Monetary System
The EMS is a non-typical cryptocurrency. The EDDs are transferable and
their value is supported with the value of deposited and stored gold and
silver. EPIC’s Cryptos are easily transferrable and are combined with
gold and silver coins creating the Ultimate Money.
Short Term Objectives
EPIC, in the short term, anticipates completing the following three
phases:
Phase I (The items in this phase will not necessarily be completed in
the following order.)
-
The establishment of EPIC Monetary Association, a non-profit mutual
benefit corporation, which is the depository for silver and gold
coins, and the members of EPIC Digital Dollars.
-
The development of an EPICMcoins.com
website for the purchase of American Eagle coins.
-
The development of EPICcor.com/EPICMSystems.com
website to provide information about EPIC and EPIC Monetary Systems.
-
The purchase of on-line software for EPIC Monetary Association.
-
The initial purchase of American Eagle Silver Dollars.
-
Beta-testing the process to purchase American Eagle Silver Dollars,
and the conversion to EPIC Digital Dollars.
-
Commence selling American Eagle Silver Dollars.
Phase II
-
EPIC, after implementing the selling of American Eagle Silver Dollars,
will develop and establish a process for selling quantities of silver
and gold to purchasers in discrete transactions.
Phase III
-
EPIC, after implementing Phase II, will develop and establish a
process for existing holders of silver and gold to transfer their
silver and gold to EPIC Monetary Association with the payment of a
monetization fee to EPIC.
Longer Term Objectives
-
EPIC will seek to develop, acquire, or arrange for a monetary exchange
of EPIC Digital Dollars with other nations' currencies.
-
EPIC will seek to develop, acquire or joint venture an on-line
marketplace, and seek to acquire or joint venture with other firms to
provide services or products that will accept EDDs.
Reminder
Shareholders in street name have until March 29, 2019, to exchange one
share of EPIC common stock for one share of EPIC Series A 5% Convertible
Preferred Stock, which will allow them to qualify for the Special
Quarterly Stock Dividend of 24% of their total shares of preferred stock
held by them on April 5, 2019.
About EPIC
EPIC’s methodology creates an effective and usable digital currency,
with an intrinsic value, which is valued as EPIC Digital Dollars.
