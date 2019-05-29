EPIC Private Equity LLP : Appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

EPE Special Opportunities Limited

Appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

The Board of Directors (the 'Board') of EPE Special Opportunities Limited ('ESO' or the 'Company') have appointed Clive Spears as non-executive Chairman following the death of the previous Chairman, Geoffrey Vero. Mr Spears has served as a Director of the Company since 2003.

In addition to his work with ESO, Mr Spears holds a number of non-executive positions across private equity, infrastructure and corporate debt. His appointments currently include Chairman of Nordic Capital Limited and director and Head of the Investment Committee for GCP Infrastructure Investments (a FTSE 250 listed company). Mr Spears is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and a Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment. Prior to embarking on non-executive work, Mr Spears spent 32 years at the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited, retiring as Deputy Director of Jersey in 2003.

The person responsible for releasing this information on behalf of the Company is Hilary Jones of R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited.

Enquiries: