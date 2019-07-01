EPIC adds Awareness and Communications Professionals Jon Williams, TJ Rosenberg and Dale Smith

ATLANTA, Ga., Jul 01, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today the hiring of Jon Williams, TJ Rosenberg, and Dale Smith to lead the Awareness & Communications Practice as Managing Directors within EPIC Risk Consulting.



Williams, Rosenberg and Smith all join EPIC from Protiviti, where they had similar client consulting responsibilities and worked together closely. Their clients included global organizations in the Retail, Distribution, Finance, Technology, Manufacturing, and Service industries.



At EPIC, the team will provide EPIC Risk Consulting clients with a wide range of awareness training and employee communication programs that will also help enhance the team's asset protection consulting and managed services, including audit programs already in place. Their expertise includes areas such as Workplace Safety, Asset Protection, IT Security, AML and Regulatory Compliance requirements; how to use enterprise applications such as SAP and SharePoint; Ethics and Code of Conduct; and many others.



Said Maurice Edwards, Managing Principal of EPIC Risk Consulting, "We are thrilled to further expand and strengthen our EPIC Risk Consulting capabilities with the additions of Jon, TJ and Dale. All are experienced, knowledgeable, and highly respected awareness & communications professionals who will deliver significant value to our clients and their employees, and to other EPIC team members. I could not be more excited to have them join our growing team."



Jon Williams can be reached at jon.williams@epicbrokers.com or 312-543-6427.



TJ Rosenberg can be reached at tj.rosenberg@epicbrokers.com or 226-789-2240.



Dale Smith can be reached at dale.smith@epicbrokers.com or 226-338-5474.



About EPIC:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.



EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.



With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

