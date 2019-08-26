Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EPIC adds Cecille Feliciano in Los Angeles CA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 06:05am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Cecille Feliciano has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Employee Benefits.

Cecille Feliciano joins EPIC

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Cecille Feliciano has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Employee Benefits.

Feliciano will be based in EPIC's Los Angeles, Calif. office and report to Jim Gillette, President of EPIC's Pacific South Region, and Tiffany McClellan, Regional Director, Employee Benefits.

In her new position, Feliciano will have responsibility for new business development and for the design, implementation, and management of Employee Benefits programs, focusing on the needs of middle-market companies across a wide range of business and industry, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and technology.

Feliciano joins EPIC from Crystal & Company in Los Angeles, where she spent the past five years as Managing Director, Employee Benefit Services. She previously spent six years with Heffernan Insurance Brokers in Los Angeles as Managing Vice President, Employee Benefits, focusing on new business development and the strategic design and implementation of Employee Benefits programs.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Employee Benefits Consulting operations in Southern California with Cecille's addition," said EPIC's Jim Gillette. "She is a well-respected, highly consultative employee benefits professional who will deliver great value to our clients and to other EPIC team members. I could not be more excited to have Cecille join our EPIC team."

Cecille Feliciano can be reached at cecille.feliciano@epicbrokers.com or (213) 629-8904.

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-adds-cecille-feliciano-in-los-angeles-ca/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:26aTrump says China talks coming, Beijing calls for trade war resolution
RE
06:20aChina's housing market set to slow as Beijing talks tough - Reuters poll
RE
06:13aOil rises on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tension
RE
06:12aTRUMP, ASKED IF COULD DELAY CHINA TARIFFS, SAYS : 'Anything is possible'
RE
06:07aKenyan shilling trading in tight range amid excess money market liquidity
RE
06:05aEPIC adds Cecille Feliciano in Los Angeles CA
SE
05:58aJapan denies it gave Trump too much in trade talks
RE
05:44aTrump says hopes doesn't have to consider tariffs on German cars
RE
05:44aNIKKEI : Japan denies it gave Trump too much in trade talks
RE
05:38aChina says it will take 'more steps' to protect interests if U.S. enacts tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group