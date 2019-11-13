Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EPIC's Betsey Brewer honored with Ramsden/Sullivan Memorial Award from the Independent Insurance Brokers and Agents of California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 02:32pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Betsey L. Brewer, CPCU was honored recently with the distinguished Ramsden/Sullivan Memorial Award. This award was bestowed upon Brewer for her long history of service and support in the insurance industry and the community.     

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants logo (PRNewsfoto/EPIC Insurance Brokers and Cons)

Brewer is a principal with EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants Pasadena, California office. She has made significant impact in the industry during her career including serving in various capacities on a number of associations. She is a founding board member of the Board of University of Southern California (USC) Risk Management Advisory Council. Brewer is an advocate and promoter of insurance and risk management education.  Brewer is a past president of the National CPCU Society. In addition to her service in the insurance community, she is active with the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles. She has been honored by her peers with the Rie Sharp Insurance Person of the Year (1998) and with the CPCU Society Leadership Recognition Award (1999).

The Ramsden/Sullivan award is the most prestigious award given annually by the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of California. This honor is only given to one person each year who has exemplified the highest caliber of service to the Independent Agency System, the insurance industry and the community. In her over 30 years of service and active participation in the industry Brewer embodies all of the traits to achieve this high honor.

Scott Davis, President of EPIC's National Specialty Practice., said, "We are fortunate to have someone of Betsey's caliber as a member or our organization and community. She has and will continue to make her mark and elevate us all. Congratulations on receiving this honor."

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants 

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $730 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.  Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-11132p-Betsey-Brewer-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epics-betsey-brewer-honored-with-ramsdensullivan-memorial-award-from-the-independent-insurance-brokers-and-agents-of-california-300957785.html

SOURCE EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pPDL COMMUNITY BANCORP : Announces Share Repurchase Program
AQ
02:50pSONAE : SGPS SA, informs on Sonae MC SGPS SA 9M19 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
02:50pSONAE : SGPS SA, informs on Sonae MC 9M19 Results
PU
02:48pWatson & Son by Oha Honey is 100 Percent Pure New Zealand, 100 Percent Natural, and 100 Percent Traceable
GL
02:48pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holdings Inc.– WTRH
GL
02:47pEMPIRE GLOBAL GAMING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS AND PLAN OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:47pSANDSTON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:46pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Savara Inc. – SVRA
GL
02:45pHMG/COURTLAND PROPERTIES : HMG COURTLAND PROPERTIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:45pInsurance Is Not the Only Barrier to Vaccinations
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group