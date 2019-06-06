EPIC's Kevin Ach to Moderate Executive Afternoon Session on Loss Prevention and Asset Protection at NRF Protect

ANAHEIM, Calif. and HOUSTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Kevin Ach, Vice President of Risk Assurance for EPIC's Integrated Risk Solutions Practice will moderate the Executive Afternoon session on loss prevention at the National Retail Foundation's "NRF Protect" Conference, being held on Tuesday, June 11 at Noon at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.

Specifically designed for senior level loss prevention and asset protection professionals, Executive Afternoon offers interactive discussion, expert insights and takeaways, and exclusive peer-to-peer networking. The exclusive "invitation only" program considers topics that help keep pace with the rapidly changing expectations and challenges currently facing Retail and Restaurant Industry executive leaders and loss prevention/risk management professionals.

Ach will moderate and manage a series of roundtable discussions on key loss prevention and asset protection topics among the attendees, following presentations by Michael Downing, Chief Security Officer, Former Deputy Chief LAPD, Oak View Group/Prevent Advisors; Dan Hughes, VP, Security and Emergency Services, Disneyland Resort; and Banyon Hutter, Senior Vice President, Security, Caruso.

About NRF Protect

NRF Protect is the largest retail and restaurant loss prevention event in North America. LP professionals gather annually to equip themselves with valuable industry knowledge, techniques and the latest technologies so they can tackle their biggest loss prevention challenges.

With two and half days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and an extensive EXPO Hall, attendees will leave feeling informed and confident in their ability to protect the people, assets and brands they serve. More about the event can be found at https://nrfprotect.nrf.com/

About Kevin Ach, Vice President, Risk Assurance, EPIC Integrated Risk Solutions

Kevin Ach is a global leader in the loss prevention industry with over 18 years of experience in retail operations, supply chain, internal audit and international operations. As the Vice President, Risk Assurance for EPIC Integrated Risk Solutions, Ach assists organizations in risk mitigation, process improvements and operational efficiencies in the areas of Risk Management, Cybersecurity, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity, Internal Audit and Loss Prevention.

Prior to joining EPIC, Ach was the senior director of retail loss prevention and safety for Office Depot Inc., overseeing loss prevention and safety activities for over 1,500 retail stores. Ach has also held varying management positions in supply chain, international retail operations, B2B and internal audit during his career. Prior to joining Office Depot, Ach worked for Arthur Andersen as an Information Systems consultant in Houston, TX.

Ach has been actively engaged in the loss prevention industry as a speaker on numerous occasions at National Retail Federation conferences. He has also been an active member of the Loss Prevention Research Council and was a key player in the creation of an industry mentoring program for loss prevention practitioners.

Ach earned his B.S. degree in Systems Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and proudly served our country for four years as an Officer in the US Army's Signal Corps branch. Ach is a Board Member of the West Point Society of the Palm Beaches. He holds the LPC certification through the Loss Prevention Foundation. Ach currently resides in Boynton Beach, FL with his wife and four children.

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, including inquiries about employment, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/ .

*LOGO Link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0107-epic-insurance-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants