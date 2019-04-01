EPIC to Sponsor International Association of Interviewers Elite Training Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. and HOUSTON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that it will sponsor the International Association of Interviewers (IAI) Elite Training Day on Wednesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 4, at Chico's Headquarters in Fort Myers, Fla.

EPIC Practice Leader and IAI Advisory Board Member Walter Palmer and Vice President of Risk Assurance Kevin Ach will attend the event on behalf of the Integrated Risk Solutions Practice, a team of risk assurance and asset protection professionals that bring a comprehensive perspective to building strategic initiatives.

Palmer and Ach, will be joined at the event by EPIC's Sr. Field Director Dennis Lonergan and his team of Field Directors, all of whom are Certified Forensic Interviewers.

IAI fills a unique niche for the interview and interrogation community to support and represent its distinct needs. The creators of the Certified Forensic Interviewer designation (CFI) recognized the need for ongoing education and collaboration among individuals whose job responsibilities include interviewing, interrogation and investigations. In June of 2012, IAI was created to become a knowledge and skills development resource for its members including law enforcement, loss prevention, risk management, audit, government agencies, insurance companies, banking, military, students and human resources.

Elite Training Day is the only event of its kind focused on the craft of interviewing and interrogation. It was created by IAI for Certified Forensic Interviewers to promote their educational growth as elite interviewers. The event is designed for anyone interested in becoming an elite interviewer and attendees will hear from industry professionals on key topics. Past events have been attended by high-level executives from various disciplines including loss prevention/asset protection, law enforcement, human resources, inspector generals, auditors, government officials and educators.

