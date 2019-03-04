Log in
EPIC to Sponsor International Supply Chain Protection Organization (ISCPO) Annual Conference

03/04/2019 | 01:00pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO and HOUSTON, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that it will sponsor the International Supply Chain Protection Organization (ISCPO) Annual Conference on Wednesday, March 6 and Thursday, March 7 at the 7-Eleven Store Support Center in Irving, TX.

Practice Leader Walter Palmer and Vice President of Risk Assurance Kevin Ach will attend the event on behalf of EPIC's Integrated Risk Solutions Practice, a team of risk assurance and asset protection professionals that bring a comprehensive perspective to building strategic initiatives. By offering a fully integrated solution to clients, the team helps bridge the gap between operational and financial risk, implementing holistic strategies for companies seeking an enterprise total risk solution.

The International Supply Chain Protection Organization (ISCPO) is a non-profit professional organization that connects members from across a wide array of sectors – from manufacturing, retail/wholesale/eCommerce and distribution, to risk management/legal, law enforcement and logistics. Its goal is to promote, educate and advocate supply chain security and protection through building strong networks and delivering exceptional training, board representation and industry support.

The ISCPO Annual Conference is a jam-packed two days of networking, education and collaboration. Speakers will discuss a wide range of topics related to global supply chain security, industry trends and investigations. This year's theme, "The Evolution of Ecommerce Security" is a relevant topic that's transforming the industry on many levels. Attendees will stay ahead of the Ecommerce revolution, learn to manage risk across all supply chain channels and bring best practices back to their company.

Click here to see the agenda.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.  Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit www.epicbrokers.com.

*LOGO Link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0107-epic-insurance-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com  

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epic-to-sponsor-international-supply-chain-protection-organization-iscpo-annual-conference-300805967.html

SOURCE EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants


© PRNewswire 2019
