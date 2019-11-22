Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EPRI Board of Directors Selects Arshad Mansoor as President, Approves Four Other Senior Leadership Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 11:31am EST

Palo Alto, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) announced today the promotion of Dr. Arshad Mansoor, Senior Vice President of Research and Development, to the position of President, effective January 1, 2020. 

Mansoor will continue to lead the execution of EPRI’s research strategy, while expanding his role in leading corporate functions. Mansoor was selected after an extensive national search. He continues to report to EPRI’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Howard, who has served as President and CEO since 2011.

“Arshad Mansoor is widely regarded in the energy sector as excelling in articulating a vision for research across the entire energy value chain. His leadership and pursuit of innovation, in both technology and operations, inform the industry in all aspects, from boardroom strategy to R&D program creation and execution,” Howard said. “Mansoor has also worked tirelessly to expand EPRI’s global leadership in the electricity sector.”

“Arshad’s focus on the global energy sector’s transition to deep decarbonization and efficient electrification is essential as the electricity sector transitions to a cleaner and more resilient energy network,” said EPRI’s Board Chair and PNM Resources Chairman, President and CEO, Pat Vincent-Collawn. 

Mansoor has more than 25 years in research and development in the electricity industry. He earned a doctoral degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas in Austin and completed the Harvard Executive MBA Program and the MIT Reactor Technology Course.

In other board actions, Mark McGranaghan, currently Vice President, Integrated Grid, becomes Vice President, Innovation. Daniel Brooks, who currently leads the Grid Operations and Planning research group, succeeds McGranaghan as Vice President, Integrated Grid.  Rob Chapman, Vice President of Energy and Environment, becomes Vice President, Sustainability and Electrification. All will report to Mansoor.

Additionally, Katie Jereza was named Vice President, External Relations and Communications, reporting to Howard. Prior to joining EPRI five months ago, Jereza served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transmission Permitting & Technical Assistance (TPTA) in the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Electricity. 

These Board actions are also effective January 1, 2020.

About EPRI:

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, affordability, health, safety and the environment. EPRI members represent 90% of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States with international participation extending to 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Dallas, Texas; Lenox, Mass.; and Washington, D.C.

Clay Perry
Electric Power Research Institute
202-293-6184
clperry@epri.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:41a280 CapMarkets Chief Marketing and Corporate Development Officer Silvia Davi and Century 21 Stores Chief Financial and Information Officer Norm Veit Join Tuesday's Children Board of Directors
PR
11:41aIROBOT ROOMBA I7, 980 & 960 BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Best Early Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner Savings Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
11:40aASCENCIO : Statement of the Statutory Manager - Consolidated results for financial year 2018-2019
AQ
11:39aCommunity associations institute (cai) releases new homeowners guide for holiday & religious displays
GL
11:37aMAJESTIC WINE : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
11:37aDYNATRACE : Latest management zone update improves collaboration for Synthetic monitoring
PU
11:37aCVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES : Net Asset Value Weekly to 08 Nov 2019
PU
11:37aPIRAEUS BANK S A : Announcement
PU
11:37aDYNATRACE : Save build time and make life easier with the new Android auto-instrumentation
PU
11:37aInaugural STAT Summit Convened 300+ Health Care Leaders
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
3THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Xerox Considers a Hostile Bid for HP -- WSJ
5EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group