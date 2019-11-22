EPRI Board of Directors Selects Arshad Mansoor as President, Approves Four Other Senior Leadership Changes

Palo Alto, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) announced today the promotion of Dr. Arshad Mansoor, Senior Vice President of Research and Development, to the position of President, effective January 1, 2020.

Mansoor will continue to lead the execution of EPRI’s research strategy, while expanding his role in leading corporate functions. Mansoor was selected after an extensive national search. He continues to report to EPRI’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Howard, who has served as President and CEO since 2011.

“Arshad Mansoor is widely regarded in the energy sector as excelling in articulating a vision for research across the entire energy value chain. His leadership and pursuit of innovation, in both technology and operations, inform the industry in all aspects, from boardroom strategy to R&D program creation and execution,” Howard said. “Mansoor has also worked tirelessly to expand EPRI’s global leadership in the electricity sector.”

“Arshad’s focus on the global energy sector’s transition to deep decarbonization and efficient electrification is essential as the electricity sector transitions to a cleaner and more resilient energy network,” said EPRI’s Board Chair and PNM Resources Chairman, President and CEO, Pat Vincent-Collawn.

Mansoor has more than 25 years in research and development in the electricity industry. He earned a doctoral degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas in Austin and completed the Harvard Executive MBA Program and the MIT Reactor Technology Course.

In other board actions, Mark McGranaghan, currently Vice President, Integrated Grid, becomes Vice President, Innovation. Daniel Brooks, who currently leads the Grid Operations and Planning research group, succeeds McGranaghan as Vice President, Integrated Grid. Rob Chapman, Vice President of Energy and Environment, becomes Vice President, Sustainability and Electrification. All will report to Mansoor.

Additionally, Katie Jereza was named Vice President, External Relations and Communications, reporting to Howard. Prior to joining EPRI five months ago, Jereza served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transmission Permitting & Technical Assistance (TPTA) in the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Electricity.

These Board actions are also effective January 1, 2020.

About EPRI:

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, affordability, health, safety and the environment. EPRI members represent 90% of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States with international participation extending to 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Dallas, Texas; Lenox, Mass.; and Washington, D.C.

