Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EQL Pharma : 2018-08-22 Report from the Annual General Meeting of EQL Pharma AB (publ) on August 22nd, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 12:37am CEST

At EQL Pharma's Annual General Meeting, which was held today in Lund, August 22nd, 2018, the following decisions were made:

Adoption of the balance sheet and income statement, disposition regarding the Company's results
 The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the balance sheet and income statement and the consolidated balance sheet and income statement for the financial year 2017-01-01 - 2018-03-31. The annual general meeting also resolved that no dividends shall be paid for the financial year 2017/2018.

Discharge from liability for the Board of Directors and the Managing Director
 The annual general meeting discharged the board members and the managing director from liability for the financial year 2017/2018.

Board of directors and auditor
The AGM resolved to re-elect Board members Björn Beermann Christer Fåhraeus, Lars Holmqvist, Ingemar Kihlström, Rajiv I Modi and Maria Öhlander and elect Anders Månsson.
It was decided to elect Ingemar Kihlström as Chairman of the Board. Crowe Osborne AB was elected as auditing firm, with Olov Strömberg as auditor in charge.

The annual general meeting resolved that remuneration to the Board should be paid by SEK 250.000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 100.000 each to the remaining board members
and that no Board fees shall be paid to Board members who are CEO. It was resolved that remuneration to the auditors shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Authorization to decide on share issues
The Annual General Meeting decided to grant the Board authorization to decide on share issues in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice.
The authorization involves the issue of no more than 4,500,000 new shares.

Resolution regarding principles for the appointment of a nomination committee,
how members of the nomination committee are to be appointed and the tasks of the nomination committee

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the principles proposed by the nomination committee for appointment of a nomination committee,
how members of the nomination committee are to be appointed and the tasks of the nomination committee. The AGM's decision is in accordance with the proposal presented in the notice.


For further information, please contact: Christer Fåhraeus CEO EQL Pharma AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0) 705 - 60 90 00 E-mail: christer.fahraeus@eqlpharma.com Website: www.eqlpharma.com About EQL Pharma EQL Pharma is specialized in developing and selling generics, i.e. drugs that are medically equivalent to the original medicines. The company currently markets 9 niche generics in the Swedish, Danish and Finnish markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics (generics with little or no competition except for the original) for launch in 2018 and onwards. The business is currently entirely focused on prescription pharmaceuticals in the Nordic region. EQL Pharma is based in Lund, Sweden, employs 7 (8) people and is listed on Spotlight Stock Market. EQL Pharma also conducts extensive development in cooperation with leading contract manufacturers developers and major pharmaceutical companies in, amongst other countries, India and China.

Läs mer om EQL Pharma AB

Disclaimer

EQL Pharma AB published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 22:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:37aASTELLAS PHARMA : Pfizer and Astellas Amend Clinical Research Protocols for Two Phase 3 Trials of Enzalutamide in Patients with Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer - Amendments accelerate anticipated primary completion dates for both ARCHES and EMBARK trials -
PU
01:36aLIGHTNING VENTURES : Appoints New Board Members
AQ
01:34aHUSKY ENERGY : donates again to Lima campus
AQ
01:31aCORELOGIC : Hurricane Lane Threatens More Than 48,000 Homes in Hawaii According to CoreLogic Analysis
BU
01:26aCity National Provides At-Risk Students at Schools in Eight States With Backpack Donations Filled With Supplies
GL
01:26aGEICO : Catastrophe Team Readied as Hurricane Lane Approaches Hawaii; Beware of Flood Conditions
BU
01:23aVANADIUMCORP RESOURCE : applauds the Government of Québec $248 million investment in the BlackRock Metals project and the development of the Grande-Anse Sector
AQ
01:22aBlockchain Project U Network (UUU) Testnet Released, A Big Leap for Content Industry
BU
01:21aPLDT : Labor dept to appeal court ruling on PLDT case
AQ
01:19aFACEBOOK : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Facebook, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - FB
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain to set out advice on how to prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit
2BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : names Danny Di Perna as aerospace COO
3FXCM Group Reports Monthly Execution Data
4FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
5WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC : Huu-ay-aht First Nations and Western Forest Products Inc. Continue to Work Toge..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.