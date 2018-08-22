EQL Pharma : 2018-08-22 Report from the Annual General Meeting of EQL Pharma AB (publ) on August 22nd, 2018

At EQL Pharma's Annual General Meeting, which was held today in Lund, August 22nd, 2018, the following decisions were made:

Adoption of the balance sheet and income statement, disposition regarding the Company's results

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the balance sheet and income statement and the consolidated balance sheet and income statement for the financial year 2017-01-01 - 2018-03-31. The annual general meeting also resolved that no dividends shall be paid for the financial year 2017/2018.

Discharge from liability for the Board of Directors and the Managing Director

The annual general meeting discharged the board members and the managing director from liability for the financial year 2017/2018.

Board of directors and auditor

The AGM resolved to re-elect Board members Björn Beermann Christer Fåhraeus, Lars Holmqvist, Ingemar Kihlström, Rajiv I Modi and Maria Öhlander and elect Anders Månsson.

It was decided to elect Ingemar Kihlström as Chairman of the Board. Crowe Osborne AB was elected as auditing firm, with Olov Strömberg as auditor in charge.

The annual general meeting resolved that remuneration to the Board should be paid by SEK 250.000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 100.000 each to the remaining board members

and that no Board fees shall be paid to Board members who are CEO. It was resolved that remuneration to the auditors shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Authorization to decide on share issues

The Annual General Meeting decided to grant the Board authorization to decide on share issues in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice.

The authorization involves the issue of no more than 4,500,000 new shares.

Resolution regarding principles for the appointment of a nomination committee,

how members of the nomination committee are to be appointed and the tasks of the nomination committee

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the principles proposed by the nomination committee for appointment of a nomination committee,

how members of the nomination committee are to be appointed and the tasks of the nomination committee. The AGM's decision is in accordance with the proposal presented in the notice.

For further information, please contact: Christer Fåhraeus CEO EQL Pharma AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0) 705 - 60 90 00 E-mail: christer.fahraeus@eqlpharma.com Website: www.eqlpharma.com About EQL Pharma EQL Pharma is specialized in developing and selling generics, i.e. drugs that are medically equivalent to the original medicines. The company currently markets 9 niche generics in the Swedish, Danish and Finnish markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics (generics with little or no competition except for the original) for launch in 2018 and onwards. The business is currently entirely focused on prescription pharmaceuticals in the Nordic region. EQL Pharma is based in Lund, Sweden, employs 7 (8) people and is listed on Spotlight Stock Market. EQL Pharma also conducts extensive development in cooperation with leading contract manufacturers developers and major pharmaceutical companies in, amongst other countries, India and China.

