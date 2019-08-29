EQL Pharma : 2019-08-29 EQL Pharma"s first hospital product approved

Hevicain Spinal Tung contains the active substance bupivacaine hydrochloride and is a prescription drug used for anesthesia in surgical procedures. The use of bupivacaine hydrochloride takes place exclusively in hospitals by qualified healthcare professionals and has been available since the early 1980s.

Hevicain Spinal Tung is sold via annual public tenders in all four countries in a market valued at approximately SEK 6.7m. Hevicain Spinal Tung is the first and only generic registered on this market in the Nordic countries.

Hevicain Spinal Tung is expected to be launched during the first quarter of 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Christer Fåhraeus

CEO, EQL Pharma AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 705 - 60 90 00

Email: christer.fahraeus@eqlpharma.com

Website: www.eqlpharma.com

About EQL Pharma

EQL Pharma AB is specialized in developing and selling generics, i.e. drugs that are medically equivalent to the original medicines. The company currently has 17 niche generics (i.e. generics with little or no competition except for the original medicine) approved on the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2020 and onwards. The business is currently entirely focused on prescription pharmaceuticals. EQL Pharma AB is based in Lund, Sweden, employs 9 people and is listed on Spotlight Stock Market. EQL Pharma AB also conducts extensive development in cooperation with leading contract manufacturers developers and major pharmaceutical companies in EU, India and China amongst other countries.