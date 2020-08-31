EQL Pharma : 2020-08-31 Report from the Annual General Meeting of EQL Pharma AB (publ) on August 27th, 2020

Adoption of the balance sheet and income statement, disposition regarding the Company's results

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the balance sheet and income statement and the consolidated balance sheet and income statement for the financial year 2019-04-01 - 2020-03-31. The annual general meeting also resolved that no dividends shall be paid for the financial year 2019/2020.



Discharge from liability for the Board of Directors and the Managing Director

The annual general meeting discharged the board members and the managing director from liability for the financial year 2019/2020.



Board of directors and auditor

The AGM resolved to re-elect Board members Christer Fåhraeus, Lars Holmqvist, Rajiv I Modi, Maria Bech and Anders Månsson as well as new election of Linda Neckmar. Ingemar Kihlström has declined re-election. It was decided to elect Anders Månsson as Chairman of the Board. Crowe Osborne AB was elected as auditing firm, with Olov Strömberg as auditor in charge.

The annual general meeting resolved that remuneration to the Board should be paid by SEK 250.000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 100.000 each to the remaining board members and that no Board fees shall be paid to Board members who are CEO. It was resolved that remuneration to the auditors shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Resolution regarding principles for the appointment of a nomination committee, how members of the nomination committee are to be appointed and the tasks of the nomination committee

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the principles proposed by the nomination committee for appointment of a nomination committee, how members of the nomination committee are to be appointed and the tasks of the nomination committee. The AGM's decision is in accordance with the proposal presented in the notice.

In conclusion, the Annual General Meeting thanked Ingemar Kihlström for his fantastic contribution during five years as chairman.

