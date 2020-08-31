Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EQL Pharma : 2020-08-31 Report from the Annual General Meeting of EQL Pharma AB (publ) on August 27th, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 02:30am EDT

Adoption of the balance sheet and income statement, disposition regarding the Company's results

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the balance sheet and income statement and the consolidated balance sheet and income statement for the financial year 2019-04-01 - 2020-03-31. The annual general meeting also resolved that no dividends shall be paid for the financial year 2019/2020.

Discharge from liability for the Board of Directors and the Managing Director

The annual general meeting discharged the board members and the managing director from liability for the financial year 2019/2020.

Board of directors and auditor

The AGM resolved to re-elect Board members Christer Fåhraeus, Lars Holmqvist, Rajiv I Modi, Maria Bech and Anders Månsson as well as new election of Linda Neckmar. Ingemar Kihlström has declined re-election. It was decided to elect Anders Månsson as Chairman of the Board. Crowe Osborne AB was elected as auditing firm, with Olov Strömberg as auditor in charge.

The annual general meeting resolved that remuneration to the Board should be paid by SEK 250.000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 100.000 each to the remaining board members and that no Board fees shall be paid to Board members who are CEO. It was resolved that remuneration to the auditors shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Resolution regarding principles for the appointment of a nomination committee, how members of the nomination committee are to be appointed and the tasks of the nomination committee

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the principles proposed by the nomination committee for appointment of a nomination committee, how members of the nomination committee are to be appointed and the tasks of the nomination committee. The AGM's decision is in accordance with the proposal presented in the notice.

In conclusion, the Annual General Meeting thanked Ingemar Kihlström for his fantastic contribution during five years as chairman.

For further information, please contact:
Christer Fåhraeus
CEO, EQL Pharma AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 705 - 60 90 00
E-mail: christer.fahraeus@eqlpharma.com
Website: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short
EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e. medicines that are medically equivalent to originator medicines. The company currently has 18 niche generics (i.e. generics with little or no competition apart from the originator drug) approved in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there exist a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2020 and beyond. The business is currently entirely focused on prescription drugs. EQL Pharma AB conducts its operations in Lund, employs 9 people and is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market. EQL Pharma AB conducts extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU, India and China, among others.

Disclaimer

EQL Pharma AB published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 06:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:47aBIOSTOCK :  Chordate Medical's method treats without surgery or drugs
AQ
02:47aMCDONALD : Inquiry Turns to HR
DJ
02:46aAustralia shares end lower on soft data, China tensions
RE
02:46aCELLINK : announces an increase in number of shares and votes
AQ
02:45a31.08.2020 : Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces appointment of Vladimir Vorushkin as Chief Financial Officer   Read more
PU
02:45aFRONTIER MANAGEMENT : Announcement of approval to change stock market listing to the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
PU
02:45aTIM S A : Rejestracja przez sąd zmiany Statutu TIM S.A.Sprawdź
PU
02:41aICE : Mandatory notification of trade and notification of large shareholdings
AQ
02:40aICE GROUP ASA : Convertible bond issue securing minimum gross proceeds of NOK 650 million
AQ
02:40aHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Registration of share capital increase
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
2CHINA MOBILE LIMITED : CHINA MOBILE : Chinese investors snap up HK property as new security law deters foreign..
3AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : Nestle to buy Aimmune, valuing allergy treatment maker at ..
4NISSIN FOODS COMPANY LIMITED : NISSIN FOODS : Delivers Resilient 2020 Interim Results
5SOLOCAL GROUP : SOLOCAL : Une nouvelle étape s'ouvre chez Solocal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group