Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EQT's stellar debut brings hope to battered European IPO market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:41am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Swedish buyout firm EQT AB rose 25% on their market debut in Stockholm on Tuesday, adding nearly 1.5 billion euros to the company's market value within minutes and reviving sentiment towards Europe's battered IPO market.

EQT priced the much-anticipated initial public offering on Monday at 67 Swedish crowns ($6.89) per share, towards the top end of price guidance, after receiving enough orders to cover the 12.8 billion Swedish crown (1.06 billion pounds) deal 10 times over.

That gave the company a market capitalisation of around 63.8 billion Swedish crowns, the equivalent of 6 billion euros.

The shares began trading at 80.50 Swedish crowns and were around 84.5 Swedish crowns by 1230 GMT, boosting the market cap to around 80 billion Swedish crowns, or around 7.5 billion euros.

The eye-watering rise is at odds with the performance of U.S. rivals such as KKR and Carlyle that have underperformed the broader S&P Index over the past five years.

"The offering attracted strong interest from both Swedish and international institutional investors as well as the general public in Sweden," the company said in a statement.

The deal could encourage other European IPO hopefuls to push forward with listing plans in what has been a challenging year for equity raising in the region.

"What this deal tells you is that there is tremendous appetite for growth stories in the current market, especially given the sort of low-growth world we seem to be heading into," said one of the lead managers on the transaction.

"Not every company out there is an EQT but there are a few hopefuls that can be encouraged by this," he added.

European IPO volumes in the first half of 2019 were the lowest since 2012, while there have been some high profile deal cancellations globally as well.

Earlier this month, WeWork owner The We Company postponed its IPO, while sources told Reuters that Saudi Aramco's local listing -- which was expected to be the biggest listing so far this year -- is now unlikely to happen this year.

However, AB InBev this week completed a reconfigured version of a Hong Kong listing of its Asia-Pacific unit, raising about $5 billion.

EQT launched the offering of a 20% stake earlier this month at a price range of 62-68 Swedish crowns. It received enough orders to cover the deal within two hours.

JP Morgan and SEB were global coordinators and joint bookrunners along with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Nordea and UBS.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Additional reporting by Izabela Niemiec in GDYNIA, editing by Sinead Cruise and Kirsten Donovan)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -1.82% 85.86 Delayed Quote.51.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:03aIndonesia sets aside $700 million as fiscal buffer in 2020 budget
RE
09:03aFed Adds $30 Billion to Financial System in Latest Transaction This Month
DJ
09:01aTrump Heads Into 2020 Election in Search of a Blockbuster Deal
DJ
08:55aCPPIB EXPLORES SALE OF 39% STAKE IN CAR PARK MANAGER INTERPARKING : sources
RE
08:52aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander InnoVentures backs Securitize, a blockchain startup for issuing digital securities
PU
08:52aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Enhancing Efficiency of the Transmission of Recent Policy Decisions to Market Lending Rates
PU
08:50aGoogle wins landmark case limiting 'right to be forgotten' to Europe
RE
08:47aTVET INSTITUTIONS AND THE WORLD OF WORK IN THE ARAB REGION : Enhancing institutionalized partnerships
PU
08:45aWall Street set to open higher as Mnuchin comments allay trade concerns
RE
08:43aARCBLOCK : to Attend Ethereum Devcon 5 in Osaka, Japan and Preparing for Token Swap Services
PR
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : new LiDAR lasers allow autonomous vehicles to “see” farther and more e..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : AND TAKEDA ENTER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DISCOVER CLINICAL CANDIDATES ACROSS MULTIPLE ..
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group