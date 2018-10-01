Log in
ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Amended Financial Hardship Policy Guidelines for electricity and gas licences - Invitation for submissions

10/01/2018 | 03:52am CEST

1 October 2018

Amended Financial Hardship Policy Guidelines for electricity and gas licences

Invitation for submissions

The Economic Regulation Authority invites comments on its draft amended Financial HardshipPolicy Guidelines - Electricity and Gas Licences.

The Guidelines provide guidance to retailers on the matters the ERA will consider when it reviews a retailer's financial hardship policy and procedures.

Most of the proposed amendments result from changes made to the Code of Conduct for the Supply of Electricity to Small Use Customers and the Compendium of Gas Customer Licence Obligations.

Amendments are also proposed to improve clarity and for ease of reading.

Invitation for submissions

The ERA invites interested parties to make submissions on the amended guidelines.

Submissions close 4:00 pm (WST) Monday, 22 October 2018.

Submissions should be lodged online using the form on our website www.erawa.com.au/consultation.

Further information

General enquiries

Media enquiries

Alex Kroon

Natalie Warnock

Ph: 08 6557 7989

Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826

usr@erawa.com.au

communications@erawa.com.au

D192539

Disclaimer

ERA - Economic Regulation Authority published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 01:51:02 UTC
