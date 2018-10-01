ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Amended Financial Hardship Policy Guidelines for electricity and gas licences - Invitation for submissions

1 October 2018

Amended Financial Hardship Policy Guidelines for electricity and gas licences

Invitation for submissions

The Economic Regulation Authority invites comments on its draft amended Financial HardshipPolicy Guidelines - Electricity and Gas Licences.

The Guidelines provide guidance to retailers on the matters the ERA will consider when it reviews a retailer's financial hardship policy and procedures.

Most of the proposed amendments result from changes made to the Code of Conduct for the Supply of Electricity to Small Use Customers and the Compendium of Gas Customer Licence Obligations.

Amendments are also proposed to improve clarity and for ease of reading.

The ERA invites interested parties to make submissions on the amended guidelines.

Submissions close 4:00 pm (WST) Monday, 22 October 2018.

Submissions should be lodged online using the form on our website www.erawa.com.au/consultation.

Further information