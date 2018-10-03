ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Approval of amendment to Esperance Gas Distribution Company's standard form contract - Gas Trading Licence GTL11

3 October 2018

Approval of amendment to Esperance Gas Distribution Company's standard form contract

GAS TRADING LICENCE GTL11

The Economic Regulation Authority has approved a minor amendment to Esperance Gas Distribution Company Pty Ltd's (EGDC) standard form contract.

EGDC holds gas trading licence GTL11 to supply gas to small use customers.1 It is a condition of GTL11 that EGDC has an ERA-approved standard form contract.

On 21 September 2018, EGDC applied to the ERA to amend the contact details for EGDC's internet website and business email address in its standard form contract (page 1 of the standard form contract).

As the amendment is considered minor, the ERA did not undertake public consultation.

EGDC's amended standard form contract is available on the ERA website.

For further information contact:

Media Enquiries General Enquiries Natalie Warnock Alex Kroon (08) 6557 7933 (08) 6557 7989 0428 859 826 usr@erawa.com.au communications@erawa.com.au

1 A small use customer is a customer that consumes less than 1 terajoule of gas per year.