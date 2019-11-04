ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - AGL Sales Pty Ltd - 2019 performance audit

The auditor found nine non-compliances. Six of the non-compliances concerned three customers who did not receive the required information when they became AGL customers.

Two of the non-compliances concerned billing. Fourteen customers did not receive their bill at least once every 105 days and nine customers did not receive a bill based on an actual meter reading at least once a year.

The remaining non-compliance concerned a failure by AGL to refund late payment fees. The auditor sampled 13 customers who were assessed as experiencing financial hardship and were on AGL's Staying Connected program. In six cases, AGL charged the customer a late payment fee, but failed to refund the fee after the customer was assessed as experiencing financial hardship. AGL did not have any processes or controls in place to ensure late payment fees were retrospectively waived.

Audit recommendations

The auditor made six recommendations to address the nine non-compliances and the control deficiency.

The post-audit implementation plan states that AGL will address the audit recommendations between now and 29 November 2019.

The ERA's assessment of the audit findings

The non-compliances directly affected customers, especially the failure to refund late payment fees. AGL must improve its processes to ensure customers receive the protections they are entitled to.

The auditor has advised that AGL has already refunded those customers who were entitled to a refund of their late payment fee. The process and system changes proposed by AGL should reduce the likelihood of any future non-compliances.