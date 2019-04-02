ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Conclusion of ERA investigation into Synergy's pricing behaviour

3 April 2019

Investigation into Synergy's pricing behaviour

Investigation conclusion

The Economic Regulation Authority has concluded its investigationinto the prices offered by the Electricity Generation and Retail Corporation, trading as Synergy, in the Western Australian Wholesale Electricity Market's balancing market1. Under clause 2.16.9F of the Wholesale Electricity Market Rules, the ERA must publish the results of its investigation.

The ERA has investigated Synergy's balancing submissions in 14,812 trading intervals between March 2016 and July 2017, and has concluded that the prices offered exceeded Synergy's reasonable expectation of the short run marginal cost2 of generating the relevant electricity in 12,908 trading intervals, and that Synergy's behaviour was related to its market power. This may be a breach of the Market Rules.

The ERA has calculated that Synergy's pricing behaviour increased Synergy's revenue by between $40 million and $102 million above what it would have received over the 15-month investigation period if it had bid according to the market rules.

The ERA will now bring proceedings before the Electricity Review Board, in the interests of Western Australian consumers.

Background

The Wholesale Electricity Market in Western Australia operates under the Electricity Industry Act 2004, the Electricity Industry (Wholesale Electricity Market) Regulations 2004, and the Market Rules.

Market generators such as Synergy are required to make price-quantity offers into the balancing market to supply electricity for each 30-minute trading interval. These offers are known as balancing submissions.

Synergy is the largest generator in the balancing market, operating a generation portfolio made up of 30 individual generators.

Clause 2.16.9B of the Market Rules requires the ERA to investigate when it believes that prices offered by a market generator in its balancing submissions may exceed the market