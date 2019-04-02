ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Conclusion of ERA investigation into Synergy's pricing behaviour

generator's reasonable expectation of the short run marginal cost of generating the relevant electricity, and that the behaviour may relate to market power.
ERA's investigation and findings
On 26 July 2017, the ERA notified Synergy that it had commenced an investigation into the prices offered in Synergy's balancing submissions, pursuant to clause 2.16.9B of the Market Rules. The investigation covered the trading period from 31 March 2016 to 10 July 2017. A parallel investigation was also conducted by the ERA under clause 2.13.10(b) of the Market Rules into the same pricing behaviour over the same trading period. Synergy consented to the investigations being run in parallel.
The ERA investigated whether the prices offered in Synergy's balancing submissions were above Synergy's reasonable expectation of the short run marginal cost of generating the relevant electricity. This behaviour is prohibited by clause 7A.2.17 of the Market Rules when such behaviour relates to market power.
A balancing market participant derives its reasonable expectation of the short run marginal cost from estimates of its input costs, including reasonable assumptions made when estimating those costs. Short run marginal costs include fuel costs and start-up costs. The ERA's investigation focused on Synergy's gas input prices (fuel costs) and generator start-up costs, after Synergy changed those costs for its calculation of short run marginal cost in 2016.
There is a direct relationship between the input costs included in short run marginal cost and the prices offered in Synergy's balancing submissions. If the input costs were above Synergy's reasonable expectation of those costs, then the ERA considers that the prices offered in Synergy's balancing submissions would be above its reasonable expectation of the short run marginal cost of generating the relevant electricity.
The ERA concluded that Synergy's calculation of its short run marginal cost did not represent Synergy's reasonable expectation of the short run marginal cost of generating the relevant electricity.
The ERA investigated a total of 14,812 trading intervals during the trading period 31 March 2016 to 10 July 2017.
The ERA considers that Synergy had market power in the wholesale electricity balancing market throughout the investigation period. The ERA concludes that the prices offered by Synergy in its balancing submissions, which were above its reasonable expectation of short run marginal cost, were related to Synergy's market power in 12,908 of the trading intervals investigated.
The ERA concluded that Synergy's behaviour may be a breach of clause 7A.2.17 of the Market Rules. Clause 7A.2.17 of the Market Rules is a category C civil penalty provision and can attract a maximum penalty of $50,000 for a first contravention and $100,000 for subsequent contraventions.
Under clause 2.13.18 of the Market Rules, where the ERA reasonably believes that a breach of the Market Rules has occurred following an investigation under clause 2.13.10(b) of the Market Rules, it may bring proceedings before the Electricity Review Board.
The ERA has calculated a reasonable expectation of the short run marginal cost of generating the relevant electricity for the 12,908 trading intervals, to estimate the effect of Synergy's pricing behaviour on the balancing market. Based on this calculation, Synergy's pricing behaviour resulted in an increase in the total cost of electricity settled in the balancing market