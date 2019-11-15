Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline - Reference tariff variation - 1 January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 03:00am EST

15 November 2019

Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline

Reference tariff variation - 1 January 2020

The Economic Regulation Authority has published an annual reference tariff variation for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline (DBNGP). The approved reference tariffs are approximately 1.6 per cent higher than the current reference tariffs.

The DBNGP access arrangement provides for an annual tariff variation to adjust for differences in forecast and actual inflation, cost pass-through events and to update the rate of return. The owner, DBNGP (WA) Nominees Pty Limited proposed no cost pass-through events but provided an update to the inflation and estimate for the rate of return.

The ERA has verified the proposed variation is in accordance with the current DBNGP access arrangement. The new reference tariffs are effective from 1 January 2020 and are shown in the table below. DBNGP (WA) Nominees Pty Limited's proposal and the approved reference tariffs are available on the ERA website.

Tariff Variation Effective

Capacity Reservation

Commodity Tariff

Total Reference Tariff

from 1 January 2020

Tariff

Full Haul T1 Reference

1.218619

0.135516

1.354135

Tariff ($/GJ/day)

Part Haul P1 Reference

0.000871

0.000097

0.000968

Tariff ($/GJ/day/km)

Back Haul B1 Reference

0.000871

0.000097

0.000968

Tariff ($/GJ/day/km)

Further information

General enquiries

Media enquiries

Tyson Self

Natalie Warnock

Ph: 08 6557 7900

Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826

info@erawa.com.au

media@erawa.com.au

D208861

Disclaimer

ERA - Economic Regulation Authority published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 07:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : Construction costs for roads and bridges decreased in October 2019 in annual comparison
PU
03:15aINFLATION DECREASED TO 1.1% IN OCTOBER 2019 (HICP : 1.0%)
PU
03:10aBOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Annual Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
03:10aRESERVE BANK OF MALAWI : 2019 MONETARY POLICY CONFERENCE - Cryptocurrencies and Monetary Policy in Malawi
PU
03:10aBREAKER RESOURCES NL : completes placement to US fund
PU
03:09aOil rises amid optimism over OPEC supply cuts, hopes on U.S.-China trade
RE
03:06aU.S. defense chief rejects Amazon's accusations of bias in cloud contract
RE
03:04a[DEC 11-13, 2019 : Tokyo, Japan] SEMICON Japan 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
2Stocks cheered by trade deal hopes but caution prevails
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
5Oil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group