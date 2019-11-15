ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline - Reference tariff variation - 1 January 2020

15 November 2019

Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline

Reference tariff variation - 1 January 2020

The Economic Regulation Authority has published an annual reference tariff variation for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline (DBNGP). The approved reference tariffs are approximately 1.6 per cent higher than the current reference tariffs.

The DBNGP access arrangement provides for an annual tariff variation to adjust for differences in forecast and actual inflation, cost pass-through events and to update the rate of return. The owner, DBNGP (WA) Nominees Pty Limited proposed no cost pass-through events but provided an update to the inflation and estimate for the rate of return.

The ERA has verified the proposed variation is in accordance with the current DBNGP access arrangement. The new reference tariffs are effective from 1 January 2020 and are shown in the table below. DBNGP (WA) Nominees Pty Limited's proposal and the approved reference tariffs are available on the ERA website.

Tariff Variation Effective Capacity Reservation Commodity Tariff Total Reference Tariff from 1 January 2020 Tariff Full Haul T1 Reference 1.218619 0.135516 1.354135 Tariff ($/GJ/day) Part Haul P1 Reference 0.000871 0.000097 0.000968 Tariff ($/GJ/day/km) Back Haul B1 Reference 0.000871 0.000097 0.000968 Tariff ($/GJ/day/km)

D208861