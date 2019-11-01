ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Electricity Code Consultative Committee - Call for expressions of interest

1 November 2019

Electricity Code Consultative Committee

Call for expressions of interest

The Economic Regulation Authority is calling for expressions of interest for representatives from industry and consumer groups to join the Electricity Code Consultative Committee.

The Committee provides the ERA with advice on the Code of Conduct for the Supply of Electricity to Small Use Customers. The Code applies to residential and non-residential small use customers (customers who consume no more than 160 megawatt hours of electricity per year).

The Code defines standards of conduct and levels of service in the supply and marketing of electricity to customers, provides for compensation payments where standards are not met and protects customers from undesirable marketing conduct. The Code covers a broad range of areas including billing, connection, disconnection, financial hardship and complaints.

Under the Electricity Industry Act 2004, the Committee must review the Code and provide advice to the ERA every two years. The next review of the Code will commence in late 2019.

This review will include a comparison of the Code against the National Energy Retail Rules and in-depth analysis of payment difficulties and financial hardship.1 This review process will take two years.

The ERA is seeking four representatives each from industry, or industry organisations, and consumer organisations.

The membership term will be for the period 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2021. Members from consumer organisations may be eligible for travel reimbursement and sitting fees.

A copy of the Committee's terms of referenceis available on the ERA website.

1 The rules perform a similar function to the code for the supply of electricity in the National Electricity Market, which includes the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria.

