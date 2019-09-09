Log in
ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Goldfields Gas Pipeline - Quarterly Reference Tariff Variation - 1 October 2019

09/09/2019 | 11:42pm EDT

10 September 2019

Goldfields Gas Pipeline

Quarterly Reference Tariff Variation - 1 October 2019

The Economic Regulation Authority has approved an adjustment to the reference tariffs for the Goldfields Gas Pipeline (GGP).

The GGP access arrangement includes a provision for service provider Goldfields Gas Transmission Pty Ltd (GGT) to adjust tariffs for inflation on a quarterly basis.

The ERA has verified that GGT's reference tariff variation is in accordance with the tariff variation mechanism in the approved GGP access arrangement published on 21 July 2016.

The reference tariff applicable to the GGP from 1 October 2019 is shown in the table below. GGT's letter to the ERA is available on our website.

Tariff

Toll

Capacity Reservation

Throughput Charge

$/GJ

Charge

$/GJ km

$GJ MDQ km

1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019

0.114890

0.000611

0.000225

Further information

General enquiries

Media enquiries

Tyson Self

Natalie Warnock

Ph: 08 6557 7900

Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826

info@erawa.com.au

media@erawa.com.au

D206185

Disclaimer

ERA - Economic Regulation Authority published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 03:41:08 UTC
