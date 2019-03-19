ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Goldfields Gas Pipeline Quarterly Reference Tariff Variation - 1 April 2019

20 March 2019

Goldfields Gas Pipeline

Quarterly Reference Tariff Variation - 1 April 2019

The Economic Regulation Authority has approved an adjustment to the reference tariffs for the Goldfields Gas Pipeline (GGP).

The GGP access arrangement includes a provision for service provider Goldfields Gas Transmission Pty Ltd (GGT) to adjust tariffs for inflation on a quarterly basis.

The ERA has verified that GGT's reference tariff variation is in accordance with the tariff variation mechanism in the approved GGP access arrangement published on 21 July 2016.

The reference tariff applicable to the GGP from 1 April 2019 is shown in the table below. GGT's letter to the ERA is available on our website.

1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019

0.000611

