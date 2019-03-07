Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Perth Energy Pty Ltd – Minor amendment to gas trading licence GTL12

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 11:04pm EST

8 March 2019

Perth Energy Pty Ltd

Minor amendment to gas trading licence GTL12

Perth Energy Pty Ltd's gas trading licence GTL12 has been amended to correct the ABN in the licence.

A copy of the amended licence, GTL12,version 8, is available on the ERA's website.

Further information

General enquiries

Media enquiries

Paul Reid

Natalie Warnock

Ph: 08 6557 7976

Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826

licensing@erawa.com.au

media@erawa.com.au

Disclaimer

ERA - Economic Regulation Authority published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 04:03:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:22pChina Exports Tumbled in February
DJ
11:20pIndia board hand Pant lucrative central contract
RE
11:17pJapan sees global growth risks persisting on trade war, China slowdown
RE
11:16pChina February exports tumble the most in three years, slowdown worries deepen
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:11pChina February exports tumble the most in three years, slowdown worries deepen
RE
11:04pOil prices slide on economic slowdown, surging U.S. supply
RE
11:04pERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Perth Energy Pty Ltd – Minor amendment to gas trading licence GTL12
PU
11:02pAsia stocks dealt fresh blow as China exports sink
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
5OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.