ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Perth Energy Pty Ltd – Minor amendment to gas trading licence GTL12

8 March 2019
Perth Energy Pty Ltd
Minor amendment to gas trading licence GTL12
Perth Energy Pty Ltd's gas trading licence GTL12 has been amended to correct the ABN in the licence.
A copy of the amended licence, GTL12,version 8, is available on the ERA's website.
