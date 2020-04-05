ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline - Public submissions received

6 April 2020

Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline

Public submissions received

The Economic Regulation Authority has published public submissions received in response to the issues paper on the proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline.

The ERA received four submissions by the deadline of 31 March 2020 and accepted two late submissions received shortly after the closing deadline.

Copies of these submissions are now available on the ERA's website.

The ERA appreciates the input from interested parties in response to the issues paper. The ERA will consider the matters raised in these submissions when preparing the Draft Decision on the proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline.

Further information General enquiries Media enquiries Tyson Self Natalie Warnock Ph: 08 6557 7900 Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826 info@erawa.com.au media@erawa.com.au

D213427