ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline - Publication of late submission

04/21/2020 | 11:33pm EDT

22 April 2020

Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline

Publication of late submission

The Economic Regulation Authority has published a late submission received from Perth Energy in response to the issues paper on the proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline.

The ERA has accepted Perth Energy's late submission and published it on the ERA website.

The ERA will consider the matters raised in all submissions received when preparing the draft decision on the proposed revised access arrangement.

Further information

General enquiries

Media enquiries

Tyson Self

Natalie Warnock

Ph: 08 6557 7900

Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826

info@erawa.com.au

media@erawa.com.au

D213906

Disclaimer

ERA - Economic Regulation Authority published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 03:32:03 UTC
