ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline - Publication of late submission

22 April 2020
Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline
Publication of late submission
The Economic Regulation Authority has published a late submission received from Perth Energy in response to the issues paper on the proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline.
The ERA has accepted Perth Energy's late submission and published it on the ERA website.
The ERA will consider the matters raised in all submissions received when preparing the draft decision on the proposed revised access arrangement.
