Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Wholesale Electricity Market Review 2017/18 - Discussion paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 04:05am CET

22 December 2018

Wholesale Electricity Market Review 2017/18

Publication of discussion paper

The Economic Regulation Authority has published a discussion paper on how well the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) is achieving its objectives, to assist in preparing its annual report to the Minister for Energy.

The discussion paper covers pricing trends, future risks to reliability and the investment market, and general administration, governance and reform.

Prices in the WEM have increased by just under 50 per cent in the last six years. The ERA has investigated the usual drivers of price increases, demand and fuel costs, and has found that these do not seem to be driving up prices.

Overall demand is low, and the profile of demand is changing as consumers continue to install rooftop solar photovoltaics. The output from rooftop solar during the middle of the day lowers demand on the network, but demand then increases rapidly when the sun goes down and consumers turn on their appliances in the evening. Increased use of gas-fired generators to provide the quick ramp-up in generation to meet the evening peak could be driving higher wholesale costs, but the ERA's initial analysis does not support this.

Higher prices in the WEM may also result from the use of market power. Synergy is dominant in the WEM through owning or controlling around 80 per cent of electricity generation.

This discussion paper presents an opportunity for participants to respond to the information presented. The ERA encourages interested parties to make submissions during the consultation period, providing evidence or practical examples where possible.

Background

Each year, the ERA reviews how effectively the WEM is meeting the market objectives. The findings are reported to the Minister for Energy, along with recommendations for improvement. This year, the report to the Minister will combine findings from both the ERA's annual review and the triennial review of the WEM required under the Electricity Industry Act 2004.

The ERA has analysed market data, considered information provided in discussions with market participants and collected evidence from past reviews of the market. This discussion paper combines this analysis and outlines the ERA's initial observations and inferences on how well the WEM is achieving its objectives and what may be driving market outcomes.

DMS196511

Invitation for submissions

The ERA invites interested parties to make submissions on the discussion paper.

Submissions close 4:00 pm (WST) Friday, 8 February 2019.

Submissions should be lodged online using the form on our website www.erawa.com.au/consultation.

Further information

General enquiries

Media enquiries

Sara O'Connor

Natalie Warnock

Ph: 08 6557 7935 I Mob: 0414 452 305

Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826

info@erawa.com.au

media@erawa.com.au

2

Disclaimer

ERA - Economic Regulation Authority published this content on 22 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 03:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:05aERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Wholesale Electricity Market Review 2017/18 - Discussion paper
PU
03:35aJD.com CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
RE
02:45aNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending December 21, 2018
PU
02:35aAs FAANG stocks falter, fund managers make bets on survivors
RE
02:33aShutdown Looms Over Wall Funding
DJ
01:40aU S FOREST SERVICE : A Statement from Forest Service Chief on executive order promoting active management
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aLawmakers Struggle to Avoid Partial Shutdown
DJ
12:54aWhite House unveils goals for Japan trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JD.COM : JD COM : CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
2PVH CORPORATION : CALVIN KLEIN, INC. : and Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons Part Ways
3BARTLETT BRANDS : Takes Agency Holiday Gifting to an Over-The-Top Extreme with Crazy Infectious Rap Video
4LIGHT SA : RENOVA: Proposal for Alto Sertão III Complex
5VALENCIA VENTURES INC : VALENCIA VENTURES : Completes Reverse Takeover of EarthRenew

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.