ERA Economic Regulation Authority : Notice - Wholesale Electricity Market and Gas Services Information Rules - Compliance Report

31 July 2019

Wholesale Electricity Market and Gas Services Information Rules

Compliance Report

The Economic Regulation Authority has published its six-monthly compliance report under the Wholesale Electricity Market Rules and the Gas Services Information Rules.

The report contains an update on compliance activities for the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019. This includes alleged breaches reported to the ERA, outcomes of breach investigations and results of the ERA's quarterly process for investigating participant compliance with Dispatch Instructions.

This period, the ERA recorded 70 new alleged breach matters for investigation, down from 127 matters in the previous six months.

The ERA noticed an improvement in Dispatch Instruction compliance through its quarterly investigation process. The report also includes investigations of two material non-compliances completed during the period. Both matters concerned non-compliant allocations of Certified Reserve Capacity by the Australian Energy Market Operator, which resulted in the ERA issuing a formal warning.

The rules also require the ERA to report on matters brought before the Electricity Review Board. One matter was brought before the Electricity Review Board during the reporting period.

The report is available on the ERA website. Further information General enquiries Media enquiries Adrian Theseira Natalie Warnock Ph: 08 6557 7901 | Mob: 0457 421 000 Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826 info@erawa.com.au media@erawa.com.au

D203917