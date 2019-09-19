Log in
ERBA Mannheim Opens New Subsidiary in Brazil

09/19/2019

Erba Mannheim expands commercial organization by opening a new subsidiary in Brazil, with inaugural presence at major clinical pathology conference. Headquartered in Nova Lima north of the nation’s capital, the new organization plans to sell a full range of blood and urine test automation solutions in clinical chemistry, hematology, hemostasis, immunoassay, urinalysis, diabetes, critical care and microbiology.

“This new operation significantly enhances our footprint in LATAM,” said Nikhil Vazirani, MD of Erba Mannheim. “We have an excellent team who are looking forward to helping improve workflow and quality whilst reducing cost and turnaround time of Brazilian labs”.

Erba Mannheim Brazil will be showcasing key products on booth #113 at the 53rd Brazilian Congress of Clinical Pathology in Rio Janeiro on 24-26 September, including XL200 and XL640 clinical chemistry instruments, LAURA XL automatic urinalysis system, Elite 580 and H560 automatic hematology analysers and the ECL760 automatic coagulation analyser.

“We are very excited to be able to serve our customers and support our channel partners from within Brazil” said Tarcisio Vilhena, Brazil country manager. “We have a dedicated team ready to support our customers with application and service expertise as well as sales and marketing support. From the simplest semi-automatic system to the impressive sophistication of our future NEXUS range, we are committed to help improve the lives of millions in Brazil through high quality, affordable automation”

Visit ERBA Mannheim at 53rd Brazilian Congress of Clinical Pathology in Rio De Janeiro, Booth #113

Learn more: https://brasil.erbamannheim.com/en/

About Erba Mannheim
Erba Mannheim is an IVD solutions provider focused on improving health outcomes in developing nations. Originally founded in India by Suresh Vazirani and now with operations in East & West Europe, US, Latin America, South East Asia, MEA, Turkey and Russia/CIS, Erba provides hospitals and labs with a full range of diagnostic instruments, reagents and support services to more than 100 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
