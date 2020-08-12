Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ERC Appeals to LGUs - Allow DUs' Meter Readers During MECQ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 12:38am EDT

ERC Appeals to LGUs - Allow DUs' Meter Readers During MECQ


The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) appealed to the Local Government Units (LGUs), particularly those under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ), to be more lenient with the meter readers of the Distribution Utilities (DUs) and allow them to conduct their meter reading activities.

'We urge the LGUs under the MECQ to allow the Distribution Utilities' meter readers, with properly issued IATF pass and in complete Personal Protective Equipment, to conduct actual meter reading to enable the DUs to reflect and bill the consumers' actual electricity consumption in order to avoid possible bill shocks', said ERC Chairperson and CEO Agnes VST Devanadera.

The ERC is likewise directing the DUs to provide their meter readers and other frontline personnel with complete Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other logistical requirements, such as transportation.

Since June (this year), the ERC was swamped with a multitude of consumer complaints on electricity bills after the DUs reflected and billed based on estimated consumption during the lockdown periods, which started in March until May 2020, due to the meter readers' inability to conduct actual meter reading. To address the said large number of complaints referred to the ERC by displeased electricity consumers, the ERC's Consumer Affairs Service (CAS) augmented its communication platforms.

Corollary to the overwhelming number of complaints from electricity consumers nationwide, the ERC directed certain DUs to explain the questioned billings to ERC and to their respective customers.

'We are being proactive this time in order to prevent another episode of the surge of consumer complaints due to the failure of the DUs to conduct actual meter reading. We are appealing to the LGUs to allow and extend any needed assistance to the meter readers to prevent a second wave of bill shock', Chair Devanadera added.

Disclaimer

ERC - Energy Regulatory Commission published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 04:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:14aCopper falls on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, firmer dollar
RE
01:13aPOSCO : to Donate 1 Billion KRW to Aid in Restoring Areas Damaged by the Floods
PU
01:13aE ON : with robust first-half results despite COVID-19
PU
01:13aFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting update and status as essential service
PU
01:13aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ appoints MD Institutional Australia and MD Transaction Banking
PU
01:12aE ON : trotz Covid-19-Effekten mit robustem Halbjahresergebnis
PU
01:10aPublic Statement regarding the Press Release issued by Liberty Global to acquire Sunrise
TE
01:09aSunrise Communications recommends Liberty Global's takeover offer
RE
01:08aABN AMRO BANK N : Quarterly Report Q2 2020​ (PDF 564 KB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2Cathay Pacific posts record $1.27 billion first-half loss amid pandemic
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO BANK N : Quarterly Report Q2 2020​ (PDF 564 KB)
4CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : to suspend Etihad Airways, SriLankan Airlines ..
5EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST HALF-YEAR 2020 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group