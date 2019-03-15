ERC European Research Council : Annual Report on the ERC activities and achievements in 2018

Foreword
Commissioner Moedas ERC President Bourguignon
Strategy and Governance
Mission, strategy, grants ERC Scientiﬁc Council
Steering Committee ERC Executive Agency
Performance
ERC in ﬁgures Origin of ERC grantees
Top host institutions
Closing the gap between research and innovation
2018 in Review
ERC Conference 2018
Highlights
Research Highlights
Showcase of ERC funded research
Advancing Frontier Research
ERC calls 2018
ERC calls in Horizon 2020
Geographical distribution of ERC grantees
Chairs of ERC evaluation panels 2018
Strategy Support
Support to the Scientiﬁc Council
Meetings
Standing Committees & Working Groups
Communication
7 8 10
1
132 15 16 18 19
23 25 27 28 29
31 32 34
45 46
53
54
57
58
59
61
63
64
66
68
3
4
56
7
Disclaimer
ERC - European Research Council published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:43:08 UTC