ERG's Aktobe Ferroalloy Plant gets about 300 oxygen cylinders for city hospitals refueled on a daily basis

Since June 28, 2020, more than 5.5 thousand oxygen cylinders have been delivered to hospitals and provisional centers.

On doctors' request, from the end of June, the company's management has arranged necessary works, using its own labor and transport, to supply the plant oxygen. It should be noted that this oxygen was previously used for city hospitals, but in much smaller quantities. Today about 300 cylinders are being supplied per day while earlier it was about 30 cylinders per month.