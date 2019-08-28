ERGO Germany Goes Live With FRISS to Enable AI Powered Customer Service Improvements

FRISS, the worldwide provider of AI-powered fraud and risk solutions for the P&C insurance industry, today announced that ERGO Germany successfully completed the implementation of the FRISS solution to fasten their claims management process. ERGO is part of Munich Re and is one of the major insurance groups in Germany and Europe, with about 40.000 people working for the group and a total premium income of 19 billion euros. FRISS supported ERGO Germany in their process of digital transformation and enables ERGO Germany to leverage artificial intelligence to optimize their portfolio and fasten the claims management process in order to provide an even better customer service.

ERGO Germany implemented the solution in the personal motor, property and liability lines of business. The implementation followed the successful FRISS projects at ERGO in Austria, Greece and Lithuania. As ERGO Germany processes around 90.000 screenings each month, the use of real-time risk assessment to enable a smooth experience for the customer was a key factor in the project.

Nicola Virzi, General Manager FRISS DACH, stated: “It is fantastic to see that our long-term partnership with ERGO added a new chapter to our cooperation. Their vision of supporting the honest customer in the best possible way with state-of-the-art digital initiatives is a perfect match with FRISS. We are delighted to contribute to their digital transformation program and speed up the claims management process with our AI powered risk assessment solution for their claims departments.”

About ERGO Germany

ERGO is an international insurance company and headquartered in Duesseldorf, Germany. Worldwide are working around 28,500 employees and more than 12,000 “brokers”. The Turnover in 2017 was 18.55 billion and ERGO are one of the top 5 insurance companies in Germany. www.ergo.com

About FRISS

FRISS is 100% focused on automated fraud and risk detection for P&C insurance companies worldwide. Their AI-powered detection solutions for underwriting, claims and SIU help 150+ insurers grow their business. FRISS detects fraud, mitigates risks and supports digital transformation. Insurers go live within 4 months, realize 10 times ROI and 80% increase in straight through processing of policy application and claims. FRISS solutions help lower loss ratios, enable profitable portfolio growth, and improve the customer experience. For more information, please visit www.friss.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005023/en/