ERI : Applauds Best Buy for Achieving Number One Status in Barron's Annual Sustainability Rankings

ERI,
the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company, has commended big box retailer Best Buy for its nation-leading
efforts in sustainability. Earlier this month, Best Buy was ranked
number one for sustainability among all publicly traded U.S. companies,
according to Barron’s annual Top
100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies list.
Explaining Best Buy’s top spot on the annual ranking, Barron’s noted the
company’s efforts to “help customers recycle old appliances and
electronics, to recover rare earths, gold, copper, and plastic,” among
other notable factors.
“Congratulations to ERI's friends and partners Best Buy on this
incredible achievement,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and
Executive Chairman. “We are extremely proud to partner with such a
dedicated and standard-setting industry leader and to help them reach
and exceed the absolute pinnacle of sustainability standards.”
Sustainability is not the only good work shared by Best Buy and ERI,
either. ERI has also teamed with Best Buy and The Clubhouse Network to
develop the first Best Buy Teen Tech Center in New York City at the
Brooklyn Public Library (BPL). The new center will include a variety of
workstations, a music studio and other state-of-the-art technology to
help teens think about what’s possible. In an effort to contribute
community support while ramping up opportunities for future careers in
the high-tech sector, ERI is providing funding to support the center and
plans to assist Best Buy with additional centers.
“With an eye toward the future, tech education, digital security,
green jobs and sustainability as a whole, it’s a natural fit for ERI to
partner in this unique way with Best Buy and other terrific partners for
Teen Tech Center projects,” added Shegerian.
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company in the United States. ERI is certified
at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security
oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every
type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI
has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic
waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code
in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people
and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling
and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005760/en/