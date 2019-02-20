Log in
ERI : Applauds Best Buy for Achieving Number One Status in Barron's Annual Sustainability Rankings

02/20/2019 | 12:40pm EST

ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has commended big box retailer Best Buy for its nation-leading efforts in sustainability. Earlier this month, Best Buy was ranked number one for sustainability among all publicly traded U.S. companies, according to Barron’s annual Top 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies list.

Explaining Best Buy’s top spot on the annual ranking, Barron’s noted the company’s efforts to “help customers recycle old appliances and electronics, to recover rare earths, gold, copper, and plastic,” among other notable factors.

“Congratulations to ERI's friends and partners Best Buy on this incredible achievement,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “We are extremely proud to partner with such a dedicated and standard-setting industry leader and to help them reach and exceed the absolute pinnacle of sustainability standards.”

Sustainability is not the only good work shared by Best Buy and ERI, either. ERI has also teamed with Best Buy and The Clubhouse Network to develop the first Best Buy Teen Tech Center in New York City at the Brooklyn Public Library (BPL). The new center will include a variety of workstations, a music studio and other state-of-the-art technology to help teens think about what’s possible. In an effort to contribute community support while ramping up opportunities for future careers in the high-tech sector, ERI is providing funding to support the center and plans to assist Best Buy with additional centers.

“With an eye toward the future, tech education, digital security, green jobs and sustainability as a whole, it’s a natural fit for ERI to partner in this unique way with Best Buy and other terrific partners for Teen Tech Center projects,” added Shegerian.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
