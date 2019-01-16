ERI : Applauds its Electronics Industry Partners for Achieving EPA Recognition and Innovation Awards

A number of electronics industry leaders have received formal
recognition from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part
of the EPA’s 2018 Sustainable Materials Management Electronics Challenge
Awards. Of the companies honored by the EPA for sustainably designing
products and processes while also diverting electronics from landfills,
many were able to achieve their sustainability goals while working with ERI,
the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company.
Best Buy, HP, LG, Samsung, Sony, Staples, and VIZIO, all of whom work
with ERI, received Sustainable Materials Management Electronics
Challenge Awards from the EPA.
Electronics Challenge participants kept nearly 276,000 tons of
electronics from being sent to landfills by sending them to third-party
certified recyclers. This is equivalent to saving the energy used by
nearly 100,000 homes for one year.
Best Buy is also receiving the “Champion Cutting-Edge Award” for its
Teen Tech Centers project. In partnership with ERI, these centers
increase Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) education by
encouraging youth through the reuse of older electronics to explore
technology through training in coding, digital music and film production
photography, 3D design, and other STEM related disciplines.
“We are extremely proud to partner with our friends and colleagues at
these outstanding electronics industry leaders to help them reach and
exceed the top standards of sustainability,” said John Shegerian,
Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI. “All of these trailblazing
companies are genuinely setting new standards for the industry on a
global level -- and it is hugely rewarding for ERI to be playing a role
in that.”
“The participants in the Electronics Challenge saved roughly 276,000
tons of electronics from going to landfills,” said EPA Acting
Administrator Andrew Wheeler in a press
release. “The commitment of these companies to sustainable
management of electronics proves that innovative business practices and
environmental stewardship can go hand-in-hand.”
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company in the United States. ERI is certified
at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security
oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every
type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI
has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic
waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code
in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people
and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling
and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005638/en/