ERI : Brings Circular Economy Innovations to New England

ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, maintains eight state-of-the-art e-waste recycling centers, including one in Holliston, Massachusetts, processing and responsibly recycling hundreds of thousands of pounds of e-waste every year. This includes helping take local businesses to the next level of sustainability via Circular Economy principles.

With global consumer spending expected to double by 2030, there is an urgent need to secure resources as well as develop new production models that fit within planetary constraints, especially with electronic devices, the fastest growing sector of the waste stream today.

“ERI is proud to be the only ITAD company in the country that partners with its customers to jointly trailblaze the Circular Economy by closing the materials loop,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “Thanks to our state-of-the-art tracking system, our A.I.-driven robots and our innovative shredder technology, all metals, plastics, glass…everything…can be tracked and prepared for beneficial re-use into new products. Plus, all of our facilities are 100% zero waste, zero landfill.”

As an example of its Circular Economy success, ERI’s work in collaboration with Best Buy and HP on closing the sustainability loop for printers was recently featured in a report published by the Upcyclers Network, Closing the Material Loop-How Innovators from the Public and Private Sector are Creating Value from Waste.

“We’re proud to be the New England region’s leading recycler of electronics and ITAD services, and to be on the forefront of building the material supply chain of the future as more and more organizations join us in building a Circular Economy. It’s genuinely rewarding to be able to continue to help so many people and businesses here in New England, including customers from Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island as they do the right thing with their electronics and keep toxins out of landfills while simultaneously protecting their privacy with guaranteed data destruction.”

ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste recycling services in Massachusetts since 2007 and was the first recycler in the state to be R2 and e-stewards certified as well as NAID AAA certified at the highest level for data destruction. In fact, ERI is the only certified e-steward in the New England region that maintains its own glass cleaning, comprehensive shredding and data destruction technology in-house.

Three years ago, ERI moved its Washington location from Auburn to a larger facility in Sumner to accommodate growth and demand. ERI’s Sumner location is located at 3901 150th Ave. Ct. East, Suite 200 and maintains public e-waste receiving hours Monday through Friday from 8 am – 3 pm. Anyone can easily get information by contacting 1-800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473).

