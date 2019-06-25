Log in
ERI : Brings Hardware Privacy Protection to Pacific Northwest

06/25/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, maintains eight state-of-the-art e-waste recycling centers, including one in Sumner, Washington processing and responsibly recycling hundreds of thousands of pounds of e-waste every year. This includes protecting businesses and consumers from the very real threats of hardware hacking and data mining.

ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste recycling services for Washington State businesses and individuals since 2009 and was the first recycler in the state to be R2 and BAN certified as well as NAID certified at the highest level of data destruction. ERI was also the first BAN e-stewards certified recycler in the Washington Materials Management and Financing Authority program. In fact, ERI is the only certified e-steward in the entire state of Washington that maintains its own glass cleaning, comprehensive shredding and data destruction technology in-house.

Three years ago, ERI moved its Washington location from Auburn to a larger facility in Sumner to accommodate growth and demand. ERI’s Sumner location is located at 3901 150th Ave. Ct. East, Suite 200 and maintains public e-waste receiving hours Monday through Friday from 8 am – 3 pm. Anyone can easily get information by contacting 1-800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473).

“The need for responsible data destruction services and to simply get rid of unwanted or outdated electronics in a manner that is environmentally responsible and safe for digital data privacy is a constant,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “We’re proud to be the Pacific Northwest’s leading recycler of electronics and ITAD services. It’s genuinely rewarding to be able to continue to help so many people and businesses in the great states of Washington and Oregon do the right thing by recycling their e-waste and keeping toxins out of landfills while simultaneously protecting their privacy with guaranteed data destruction.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
