ERI : Co-Founder Kevin Dillon Shares Circular Economy Insights at Reverse Logistics Association Conference and Expo

Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, described the current state of electronics recycling and data destruction at The Reverse Logistics Association (RLA) Conference & Expo yesterday at the Mirage in Las Vegas.

Dillon weighed in on issues such as brand protection, current laws and regulations, OEM compliance and sustainability trends, among other issues, as he shared the stage with representatives from The Home Depot, E-Reuse Services and PowerON Services as part of a panel discussion titled “Next Practices in the Circular Economy - Innovations in Sustainability.” The discussion was moderated by John Lingon of CoreCentric Solutions.

The theme of this year’s RLA conference is “Reverse Logistics: Cornerstone of the Circular Economy.”

“We’re grateful to have been asked by our friends at RLA to participate in this important conference and to take part in this vital discussion current sustainability trends and regulatory issues alongside Home Depot, E-Reuse and PowerON,” said Dillon. "It’s key that businesses from all sectors focus on the various ways we can move forward into a truly effective and sustainable circular economy. And each step of the way, we must never lose sight of the importance of environmental responsibility and the proper destruction of digital data.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

