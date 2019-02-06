Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ERI : Co-Founder Kevin Dillon Shares Circular Economy Insights at Reverse Logistics Association Conference and Expo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 01:38pm EST

Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, described the current state of electronics recycling and data destruction at The Reverse Logistics Association (RLA) Conference & Expo yesterday at the Mirage in Las Vegas.

Dillon weighed in on issues such as brand protection, current laws and regulations, OEM compliance and sustainability trends, among other issues, as he shared the stage with representatives from The Home Depot, E-Reuse Services and PowerON Services as part of a panel discussion titled “Next Practices in the Circular Economy - Innovations in Sustainability.” The discussion was moderated by John Lingon of CoreCentric Solutions.

The theme of this year’s RLA conference is “Reverse Logistics: Cornerstone of the Circular Economy.”

“We’re grateful to have been asked by our friends at RLA to participate in this important conference and to take part in this vital discussion current sustainability trends and regulatory issues alongside Home Depot, E-Reuse and PowerON,” said Dillon. "It’s key that businesses from all sectors focus on the various ways we can move forward into a truly effective and sustainable circular economy. And each step of the way, we must never lose sight of the importance of environmental responsibility and the proper destruction of digital data.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:25pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum SportsNet LA and KTLA 5 to Simulcast Ten Los Angeles Dodgers Games During the 2019 Season
PU
02:25pMICROSOFT : joins the OpenChain community to help drive open source compliance
PU
02:25pBANCO SANTANDER : S.A. informs that has carried out a placement of preferred securities contingently convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of the Bank
PU
02:25pVOYAGEUR MINERALS : IIROC Trading Halt - VM
AQ
02:25pApple Rush Company, Inc. appoints former NFL great Leonard Marshall to advisory board and brand ambassador
GL
02:23pINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG to Host Webinar on How to Accelerate RPA Programs
PR
02:23pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR TS, TDOC, GSM AND SVXY : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
02:22pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Uzbekistan to be renamed, to increase exports
AQ
02:22pFLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : launches technology platform aimed at SMEs
AQ
02:22pTSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION : TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series D and Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER : DAIMLER : 4Q Earnings Slide, Cuts Dividend
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
4NASDAQ : Tech Rally Puts Nasdaq on Cusp of Exiting Bear Market
5CYBG : CYBG : Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank's lending growth defies Brexit gloom

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.