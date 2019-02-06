ERI : Co-Founder Kevin Dillon Shares Circular Economy Insights at Reverse Logistics Association Conference and Expo

Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales
Officer of ERI,
the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company, described the current state of electronics recycling and data
destruction at The Reverse Logistics Association (RLA) Conference & Expo
yesterday at the Mirage in Las Vegas.
Dillon weighed in on issues such as brand protection, current laws and
regulations, OEM compliance and sustainability trends, among other
issues, as he shared the stage with representatives from The Home Depot,
E-Reuse Services and PowerON Services as part of a panel discussion
titled “Next Practices in the Circular Economy - Innovations in
Sustainability.” The discussion was moderated by John Lingon of
CoreCentric Solutions.
The theme of this year’s RLA conference is “Reverse Logistics:
Cornerstone of the Circular Economy.”
“We’re grateful to have been asked by our friends at RLA to participate
in this important conference and to take part in this vital discussion
current sustainability trends and regulatory issues alongside Home
Depot, E-Reuse and PowerON,” said Dillon. "It’s key that businesses from
all sectors focus on the various ways we can move forward into a truly
effective and sustainable circular economy. And each step of the way, we
must never lose sight of the importance of environmental responsibility
and the proper destruction of digital data.”
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company in the United States. ERI is certified
at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security
oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every
type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI
has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic
waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code
in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people
and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling
and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
