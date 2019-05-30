ERI : Featured in Time Magazine Coverage of 4G to 5G Switchover

ERI,
the nation’s leading recycler of electronic waste and the world’s
largest cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has been
prominently featured in a Time Magazine article about the impending 4G
to 5G switchover and the glut of e-waste it is likely to generate in its
wake.
The article, titled “The
World Has an E-Waste Problem,” describes the “fresh mountain of
obsolete gadgets” that occurs whenever new technology emerges and how a
significantly disruptive technology shift such as the forthcoming 4G to
5G switchover could be the most dramatic example yet, with millions of
devices suddenly becoming obsolete.
Several photographs taken at ERI’s Fresno facility illustrate the
article, which also includes a description of ERI’s innovative shredding
technologies. It also includes multiple expert quotes on the subject by
ERI Co-Founder and Executive Chairman John Shegerian and ERI Co-Founder
and COO Aaron Blum. In his comments, Shegerian explains that, “I don’t
think people understand the magnitude of the transition. This is bigger
than the change of black-and-white to color, bigger than analog to
digital, by many multitudes.”
“It’s an honor to be included as a resource for Time Magazine, and we
applaud journalists like the Time’s Alana Semuels who are following and
reporting on these issues,” said Shegerian. “Already faced with an
enormous glut of e-waste, businesses, individuals and government
agencies need to be prepared to recycle their electronic waste,
particularly with the emergence of 5G on the horizon. All unwanted or
obsolete items should be properly recycled from an environmental and
data protection standpoint.”
The article appears in the June 3, 2019 issue of Time.
