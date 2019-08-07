Log in
ERI : General Counsel Tyler Browning Featured in Vanguard Magazine

08/07/2019 | 01:53pm EDT

Vanguard Magazine, a publication focused on profiling leading in-house corporate attorneys doing innovative work, and the companies they represent, features ERI and its general counsel, Tyler Browning, in its current issue. ERI is the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

The issue features an in-depth interview with Browning and provides an overview of his unique and non-traditional path to his current position and details his, and ERI’s, commitment to prioritizing sustainability, data protection, innovation and exploration.

“It’s an honor to have been selected and featured among the trend-setting and notable corporate law success stories in a publication that is specifically focused on sharing stories and case studies of legal innovation,” said Browning. “Many thanks to Vanguard for capturing our passion at ERI for balancing successful business with protecting the environment. As an attorney, I’m truly fortunate to be able to be a part of an organization that is pioneering tech solutions for businesses, people and the planet, and Vanguard captured that. At ERI we harness innovation to make the recycling of electronic devices more efficient and safer – both environmentally and in terms of data protection. It’s great to be acknowledged and reminded that what we are doing is making such an impact.”

The article also covers the current need businesses of all sizes have for effective data protection, regulatory compliance and sustainability standards and how Browning and ERI help to provide effective and innovative solutions for each.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
