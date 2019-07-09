ERI : Named Among “10 Smartest Companies of 2019” by The CEO Views

The CEO Views has named ERI to its annual “10 Smartest Companies of 2019” list for 2019. ERI is the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

The CEO Views is a monthly online and print publication designed to provide news about entrepreneurs and breakthrough organizations in business and technology. Each summer, the publication produces a special volume dedicated to profiling its annual selection of ten companies that have demonstrated particular ingenuity, creativity, innovative thinking or breakthroughs in technology for the “10 Smartest Companies” list.

In ERI’s case, the selection was made due to the company’s disruptive technology, which is changing the face of electronic recycling and ITAD services today while providing solutions to environmental and data privacy problems caused by the ever-growing glut of e-waste.

The issue features an in-depth interview with ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, John Shegerian and provides an overview of the company’s unique history and commitment to prioritizing innovation and exploration.

“It’s an honor to be selected and featured among this prestigious lineup of innovation-focused success stories in a publication that provides such a valuable resource for those interested in learning about A.I., data protection, cyber security and other key sectors of the technology industry today,” said Shegerian. “Many thanks to The CEO Views for capturing our passion for innovation. Pioneering tech solutions for businesses, people and the planet is essential to what we do. Our disruptive technology includes industry-first robotics, A.I., proprietary tracking software and other innovations. Through this technology we’re making the recycling of electronic devices more efficient and safer – both environmentally and in terms of data protection. It’s great to be acknowledged and reminded that what we are doing is making such an impact.”

The article also covers the current need businesses of all sizes have for effective data protection, regulatory compliance, sustainability standards and issues such as the impending 4G to 5G switchover, and how ERI provides effective and innovative solutions for each.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

