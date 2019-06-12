ERI : Offers Comprehensive Electronic Waste Recycling and ITAD Solutions for California

With the 4G to 5G switchover approaching, and discarded electronics and
toxic e-waste continuing to mount faster than ever, the nation’s leading
electronics recycler has stepped up to the plate for businesses,
government agencies and individuals nationwide, including the home state
of its Fresno headquarters, California.
ERI,
the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company, maintains eight state-of-the-art e-waste recycling centers,
including it’s original location in Fresno, processing and responsibly
recycling millions of pounds of e-waste every year.
ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste recycling services
in California since 2005 and was the first recycler in the state to be
R2 and e-stewards certified as well as NAID AAA certified at the highest
level for data destruction. In fact, ERI is the only certified e-steward
in California that maintains its own glass cleaning, comprehensive
shredding and data destruction technology.
ERI’s Fresno facility is located at 3243 South East Avenue, Building 108
in Fresno. Public receiving hours are Monday through Friday from 7 am to
3 pm. Anyone can easily get information by contacting 1-800-ERI-DIRECT
(374-3473).
“More than ever, people and businesses are looking to get rid of
unwanted or outdated electronics in an environmentally responsible way
that is also safe for digital data privacy,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s
Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “Data destruction needs for
businesses, government agencies and individuals continue to grow at an
exponential rate. We’re proud to be the leading recycler of electronics
and ITAD services here in our home state of California. It’s rewarding
to be able to continue to help so many people and businesses in this
beautiful part of the country do the right thing by recycling their
e-waste and keeping toxins out of landfills.”
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company in the United States. ERI is certified
at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security
oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every
type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI
has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic
waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code
in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people
and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling
and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
