ERI : Offers Comprehensive Electronic Waste Recycling and ITAD Solutions for California

With the 4G to 5G switchover approaching, and discarded electronics and toxic e-waste continuing to mount faster than ever, the nation’s leading electronics recycler has stepped up to the plate for businesses, government agencies and individuals nationwide, including the home state of its Fresno headquarters, California.

ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, maintains eight state-of-the-art e-waste recycling centers, including it’s original location in Fresno, processing and responsibly recycling millions of pounds of e-waste every year.

ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste recycling services in California since 2005 and was the first recycler in the state to be R2 and e-stewards certified as well as NAID AAA certified at the highest level for data destruction. In fact, ERI is the only certified e-steward in California that maintains its own glass cleaning, comprehensive shredding and data destruction technology.

ERI’s Fresno facility is located at 3243 South East Avenue, Building 108 in Fresno. Public receiving hours are Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3 pm. Anyone can easily get information by contacting 1-800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473).

“More than ever, people and businesses are looking to get rid of unwanted or outdated electronics in an environmentally responsible way that is also safe for digital data privacy,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “Data destruction needs for businesses, government agencies and individuals continue to grow at an exponential rate. We’re proud to be the leading recycler of electronics and ITAD services here in our home state of California. It’s rewarding to be able to continue to help so many people and businesses in this beautiful part of the country do the right thing by recycling their e-waste and keeping toxins out of landfills.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

