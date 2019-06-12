Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ERI : Offers Comprehensive Electronic Waste Recycling and ITAD Solutions for California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

With the 4G to 5G switchover approaching, and discarded electronics and toxic e-waste continuing to mount faster than ever, the nation’s leading electronics recycler has stepped up to the plate for businesses, government agencies and individuals nationwide, including the home state of its Fresno headquarters, California.

ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, maintains eight state-of-the-art e-waste recycling centers, including it’s original location in Fresno, processing and responsibly recycling millions of pounds of e-waste every year.

ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste recycling services in California since 2005 and was the first recycler in the state to be R2 and e-stewards certified as well as NAID AAA certified at the highest level for data destruction. In fact, ERI is the only certified e-steward in California that maintains its own glass cleaning, comprehensive shredding and data destruction technology.

ERI’s Fresno facility is located at 3243 South East Avenue, Building 108 in Fresno. Public receiving hours are Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3 pm. Anyone can easily get information by contacting 1-800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473).

“More than ever, people and businesses are looking to get rid of unwanted or outdated electronics in an environmentally responsible way that is also safe for digital data privacy,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “Data destruction needs for businesses, government agencies and individuals continue to grow at an exponential rate. We’re proud to be the leading recycler of electronics and ITAD services here in our home state of California. It’s rewarding to be able to continue to help so many people and businesses in this beautiful part of the country do the right thing by recycling their e-waste and keeping toxins out of landfills.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:50pASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. - ASNA
PR
01:50pRETRANSMISSION : Metals Creek Options Dona Lake Mine Property from Newmont Goldcorp
NE
01:46pVOTI DETECTION : Reports Strong Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
AQ
01:46pNUTRITIONAL HIGH INTERNATIONAL : Receives Provisional Distribution License for Sacramento Facility
AQ
01:46pTHE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC : Primary Insider Transaction
AQ
01:46pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Vical Incorporated Acquisition
PR
01:46pHL ALERT : Rosen, an Internationally Recognized Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Hecla Mining Company; Encourages Investors with Losses Over $100K to Contact the Firm – HL
GL
01:45pSEC Announces 2019 Government-Business Forum to Be Held in Omaha
NE
01:45pBLOOM ALERT : Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bloom Energy Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BE
GL
01:44pMICHELMERSH BRICK : Exercise of Options – 12th June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
4TESLA : TESLA : Shareholders Reject Changes in Firm's Governance
5Demand worries hurt oil, stocks fall on trade uncertainty

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About