Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ERI : Profiled for Global Recycling Magazine Cover Story

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 08:02pm BST

In its current issue, Global Recycling Magazine, an international recycling industry trade publication published in Germany, has profiled ERI as its cover feature. ERI is the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Global Recycling Magazine is a quarterly print and online publication designed to provide news about global trends in the circular economy, particularly in the recycling and recovery industries, and regularly features innovative and industry-leading companies that are setting examples of best practices.

The issue features an in-depth interview with ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, John Shegerian, and provides an overview of the company’s unique history and commitment to prioritizing innovation and exploration.

“It’s an honor to be featured on the international stage as an example of recycling electronics the right way -- in a publication that provides such a valuable resource for those interested in learning about sustainability, A.I., data protection, cyber security and other key aspects of recycling electronics today,” said Shegerian. “Many thanks to the Global Recycling editorial team for capturing our passion for innovation. Pioneering tech solutions for businesses, people and the planet is essential to what we do. Our disruptive technology includes industry-first robotics, A.I., proprietary tracking software and other innovations. Through this technology we’re making the recycling of electronic devices more efficient and safer – both environmentally and in terms of data protection. It’s great to be acknowledged as a trend-setter and reminded that what we are doing is making such an impact.”

The article also covers the current need businesses of all sizes have for effective data protection, regulatory compliance, sustainability standards and issues such as the impending 4G to 5G switchover, and how ERI provides effective and innovative solutions for each.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:37pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Upgrade Master Pass-Thru Trust, Series 2019-ST2
BU
03:36pFRENCH REGULATOR TO EDF : don't assume new reactor model is accident-proof
RE
03:36pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Verb Technology Company, Inc. - VERB
GL
03:36pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 18
DJ
03:35pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. - HSDT
GL
03:35pOxford Immunotec Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 6, 2019
GL
03:33pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pThe national civil rights museum's freedom award slated for october 30
GL
03:31pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN 100 Celebrations Come to Edmonton as part of K-Days
AQ
03:31pDARLING INGREDIENTS : Grease Police Assist Homeland Security in Indictments of 21 Individuals
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
3ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
4VOLVO : VOLVO : Posts Bumper 2Q Earnings But Truck Orders Skid -- Update
5PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Raises 2019 Full-Year Earnings Forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About