ERI : Profiled for Global Recycling Magazine Cover Story

In its current issue, Global Recycling Magazine, an international recycling industry trade publication published in Germany, has profiled ERI as its cover feature. ERI is the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Global Recycling Magazine is a quarterly print and online publication designed to provide news about global trends in the circular economy, particularly in the recycling and recovery industries, and regularly features innovative and industry-leading companies that are setting examples of best practices.

The issue features an in-depth interview with ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, John Shegerian, and provides an overview of the company’s unique history and commitment to prioritizing innovation and exploration.

“It’s an honor to be featured on the international stage as an example of recycling electronics the right way -- in a publication that provides such a valuable resource for those interested in learning about sustainability, A.I., data protection, cyber security and other key aspects of recycling electronics today,” said Shegerian. “Many thanks to the Global Recycling editorial team for capturing our passion for innovation. Pioneering tech solutions for businesses, people and the planet is essential to what we do. Our disruptive technology includes industry-first robotics, A.I., proprietary tracking software and other innovations. Through this technology we’re making the recycling of electronic devices more efficient and safer – both environmentally and in terms of data protection. It’s great to be acknowledged as a trend-setter and reminded that what we are doing is making such an impact.”

The article also covers the current need businesses of all sizes have for effective data protection, regulatory compliance, sustainability standards and issues such as the impending 4G to 5G switchover, and how ERI provides effective and innovative solutions for each.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

