ERI : Provides ITAD, Data Destruction and E-Waste Recycling Solutions for New England's E-Waste Problems

As toxic e-waste continues to mount as the fastest-growing sector of the
world’s waste stream, the nation’s leading electronics recycler has
stepped up to the plate for businesses, government agencies and
individuals in the state of Massachusetts and the surrounding New
England region.
ERI,
the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company, maintains eight state-of-the-art e-waste recycling centers,
including one in Holliston, Massachusetts, processing and responsibly
recycling millions of pounds of e-waste every year.
ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste recycling services
in Massachusetts since 2007 and was the first recycler in the state to
be R2 and e-stewards certified as well as NAID AAA certified at the
highest level for data destruction. In fact, ERI is the only certified
e-steward in the New England region that maintains its own glass
cleaning, comprehensive shredding and data destruction technology
in-house.
ERI’s Holliston, Massachusetts, location is located at 89 R Cross
Street. Anyone can easily get information by contacting 1-800-ERI-DIRECT
(374-3473).
“The constant need for data destruction services for businesses,
government agencies and individuals continues to grow,” said John
Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “Plus, more than
ever, people are looking to simply get rid of unwanted or outdated
electronics in an environmentally responsible way that is also safe for
digital data privacy. We’re proud to be the leading recycler of
electronics and ITAD services here in New England, servicing customers
from Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode
Island. It’s genuinely rewarding to be able to continue to help so many
people and businesses in this beautiful part of the country do the right
thing by recycling their e-waste and keeping toxins out of landfills.”
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company in the United States. ERI is certified
at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security
oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every
type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI
has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic
waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code
in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people
and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling
and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005864/en/