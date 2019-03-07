Log in
ERI : Provides ITAD, Data Destruction and E-Waste Recycling Solutions for New England's E-Waste Problems

03/07/2019 | 05:03pm EST

As toxic e-waste continues to mount as the fastest-growing sector of the world’s waste stream, the nation’s leading electronics recycler has stepped up to the plate for businesses, government agencies and individuals in the state of Massachusetts and the surrounding New England region.

ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, maintains eight state-of-the-art e-waste recycling centers, including one in Holliston, Massachusetts, processing and responsibly recycling millions of pounds of e-waste every year.

ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste recycling services in Massachusetts since 2007 and was the first recycler in the state to be R2 and e-stewards certified as well as NAID AAA certified at the highest level for data destruction. In fact, ERI is the only certified e-steward in the New England region that maintains its own glass cleaning, comprehensive shredding and data destruction technology in-house.

ERI’s Holliston, Massachusetts, location is located at 89 R Cross Street. Anyone can easily get information by contacting 1-800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473).

“The constant need for data destruction services for businesses, government agencies and individuals continues to grow,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “Plus, more than ever, people are looking to simply get rid of unwanted or outdated electronics in an environmentally responsible way that is also safe for digital data privacy. We’re proud to be the leading recycler of electronics and ITAD services here in New England, servicing customers from Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. It’s genuinely rewarding to be able to continue to help so many people and businesses in this beautiful part of the country do the right thing by recycling their e-waste and keeping toxins out of landfills.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
