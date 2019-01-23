ERI : Provides Solutions for Pacific Northwest's e-waste Problems

In light of the current glut of toxic e-waste, the fastest growing
sector of the country’s waste stream, the nation’s leading electronics
recycler is stepping up to the plate for businesses and individuals in
the Pacific Northwest.
ERI,
the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company, maintains eight state-of-the-art e-waste recycling centers,
including one in Sumner, Washington processing and responsibly recycling
hundreds of thousands of pounds of e-waste every year.
ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste recycling services
for Washington State businesses and individuals since 2009 and was the
first recycler in the state to be R2 and BAN certified as well as
NAID certified at the highest level of data destruction. ERI was also
the first BAN e-stewards certified recycler in the Washington Materials
Management and Financing Authority program. In fact, ERI is the only
certified e-steward in the entire state of Washington that maintains its
own glass cleaning, comprehensive shredding and data destruction
technology in-house.
Three years ago, ERI moved its Washington location from Auburn to a
larger facility in Sumner to accommodate growth and demand. ERI’s Sumner
location is located at 3901 150th Ave. Ct. East, Suite 200
and maintains public e-waste receiving hours Monday through Friday from
8 am – 3 pm. Anyone can easily get information by contacting
1-800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473).
“The need for ITAD services and to simply get rid of unwanted or
outdated electronics in a manner that is environmentally responsible and
safe for digital data privacy is a constant,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s
Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “So the concurrent needs for
environmental responsibility and certified data destruction are more
important than ever. We’re proud to be the Pacific Northwest’s leading
recycler of electronics and ITAD services. It’s genuinely rewarding to
be able to continue to help so many people and businesses in the great
states of Washington and Oregon do the right thing by recycling their
e-waste and keeping toxins out of landfills.”
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company in the United States. ERI is certified
at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security
oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every
type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI
has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic
waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code
in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people
and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling
and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005671/en/