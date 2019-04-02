ERI : Teams with Best Buy and Brooklyn Public Library to Open Teen Tech Center at Kings Highway Library

Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) celebrated the opening of the Best
Buy Teen Tech Center at Kings Highway Library last week. The center
inspires the next of generation of engineers, entrepreneurs, innovators,
designers and dreamers by providing teens with the latest technology to
develop their own projects. The Teen Tech Center is made possible by the
Best Buy Foundation and ERI.
“From developing mobile apps to producing videos, we are delighted to
dedicate a space—equipped with the latest technology—for teens to
express their creativity and prepare for the future,” said Brooklyn
Public Library President and CEO Linda E. Johnson. “For giving young
people this tremendous opportunity to learn and grow, we are grateful to
Best Buy and partners ERI, the Clubhouse Network, New York State Senator
Simcha Felder, and Earle Muroff.”
By 2020, more than 80% of all jobs will require tech skills. Best Buy
Teen Tech Centers help teens prepare for these careers through hands-on
experience with digital media, virtual reality and 3D printing.
“It’s crucial for young people to have hands-on technology access,
training and education to prepare for the tech-reliant careers of the
future,” said Andrea Wood, Head of Social Impact at Best Buy. “We’re
thrilled to partner with the Brooklyn Public Library and ERI to make
sure that every young person in Brooklyn has the opportunity to discover
and pursue their dreams.”
Brooklyn Public Library is among the borough’s most democratic
institutions, serving people from every walk of life and in every stage
of life, including teens. The Best Buy Teen Tech Center is the first of
nearly a dozen teen-specific spaces planned for libraries across the
borough.
Generous support for the center was also provided by Earle Muroff and
New York State Senator Simcha Felder.
“ERI is proud to be partnering with our friends at Best Buy, The
Clubhouse Network and the Brooklyn Public Library for this terrific Teen
Tech Center project,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Co-founder and
Executive Chairman. “As recyclers of electronics we see first hand how
quickly the hi-tech world is evolving. With an eye toward the future,
tech education, digital security, green jobs and sustainability as a
whole, we’re excited to continue to be a part of the great City of New
York’s role as a leader in these areas and to provide support for this
important, forward-looking project.”
Best Buy’s partnership with The Clubhouse Network will also give
participants access to a global community of teens in over 100
clubhouses in 20 countries, allowing them to share their projects with
teens around the world.
“Over the past decade it has become more and more evident that
workplaces entered by college graduates require a proficiency in today’s
tech and engineering languages, and it is crucial we provide our
children with a sound foundation. The workshops and classes provided by
the Brooklyn Public Library and Best Buy will most definitely help them
attain these crucial skillsets, and enter the workforce prepared,” said
Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein.
About Brooklyn Public Library
Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) is an independent library system for the
2.5 million residents of Brooklyn. It is the sixth largest library
system in the United States with 59 neighborhood libraries located
throughout the borough. BPL offers free programs and services for all
ages and stages of life, including a large selection of books in more
than 30 languages, author talks, literacy programs and public computers.
BPL’s eResources, such as eBooks and eVideos, catalog information and
free homework help, are available to customers of all ages 24 hours a
day at our website: www.bklynlibrary.org.
About Best Buy Teen Tech Centers
Best Buy Teen Tech Centers are a place where teens can develop critical
skills through hands-on activities that explore their interests in
programming, film-making, music production and design. Each center works
to address the opportunity gap by giving youth access to tech education
opportunities, relationships that help to build confidence, and a
foundation for school and career success. A partnership with The
Clubhouse Network connects members to a global community of over 100
clubhouses in 20 countries. By 2020, 60 Best Buy Teen Tech Centers
across the U.S., Canada and Mexico will enable nearly 20,000 teens
annually to experience technology through year-round, after-school
programs.
About Clubhouse Network
Since its beginnings 25 years ago, The Clubhouse: Where Technology Meets
Imagination has been a resource for thousands of young people to explore
their own interests, develop skills, and build confidence in themselves
through the use of technology. At The Clubhouse, underserved youth
unleash their creative talents, engage in peer-to-peer learning, and
develop a unique voice of their own to express themselves through
“STEAM” – STEM and the arts. Founded in collaboration with the MIT Media
Lab, The Clubhouse Network is a global community comprised of 100
Clubhouses in 18 countries, providing 25,000 youth per year with access
to resources, skills, and experiences to help them succeed in their
careers, contribute to their communities, and lead outstanding lives. theclubhousenetwork.org
About ERI
ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronic waste and the world's
largest ITAD and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is certified to
de-manufacture and recycle every type of electronic waste in an
environmentally responsible manner. ERI processes more than 275 million
pounds of electronic waste annually at eight locations, serving every
zip code in the United States. For more information about e-waste
recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005888/en/