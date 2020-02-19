ERI : is the “Recyclers' Recycler”

ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, now provides a full suite of e-waste recycling services…to other recycling companies.

Fast becoming known in the industry as the “recyclers’ recycler,” ERI is the first organization in the world to be NAID, e-Stewards, and R2 certified at all eight of its facilities, setting the highest possible standard and leading the industry for both data destruction and responsible electronics recycling. The company provides the services other recyclers need to meet sustainability and data destruction goals.

ERI now provides e-waste recycling solutions (ranging from commodities extraction and management, ITAD services, Circular Economy engagement, data destruction and logistics, among other services) to more recycling organizations than any other organization in the industry.

ERI maintains eight NAID-, e-steward- and R2-certified, state-of-the-art e-waste recycling centers, processing and responsibly recycling hundreds of millions of pounds of e-waste every year.

With global consumer spending expected to double by 2030, there is an urgent need to secure resources as well as develop new production models that fit within planetary constraints, especially with electronic devices, the fastest growing sector of the waste stream today.

“ERI is proud to be the only ITAD company in the country that partners not only with manufacturers and retailers, but with other recyclers as well – to jointly trailblaze the Circular Economy by closing the materials loop,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “Thanks to our state-of-the-art tracking system, our A.I.-driven robots and our innovative shredder technology, all metals, plastics, glass…everything…can be tracked and prepared for beneficial re-use into new products. Plus, all of our facilities are 100% zero waste, zero landfill.”

ERI has facilities in Fresno, CA; Sumner, WA; Flower Mound, TX; Aurora CO; Plainfield, IN; Badin, NC; Holliston, MA; and Lincoln Park, NJ.

“We know how important it is to recycling businesses of all sizes to be able to partner with a responsible, sustainable, and fully certified electronics recycler and data destruction company they can trust,” added Shegerian. “ERI is standing by, available to help with all electronics recycling, ITAD, and sustainability needs.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

