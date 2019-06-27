ERI :'s John Shegerian Delivers Talk on Hardware Hacking and Data Privacy at the USC Summit on Smart Cities and Smart Cars

John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, delivered a presentation on hardware hacking and the protection of data privacy today at the USC Summit on Smart Cities and Smart Cars at USC Tower in Los Angeles.

For the talk, Shegerian shared his presentation, “The Hardware Factor: Data Protection in the Smart City Age,” to the gathering of thought leaders from government, technology, security, academia and various industries. During the presentation, he shared the very real dangers of hardware hacking and how the problem has evolved in the age of smart cities and smart cars.

“It was a great honor and privilege to be here at the USC Summit and in LA, sharing information on one of the most critical and pressing issues in society today – the hardware hacking of private and government data,” said Shegerian. “This event has been vitally important to government agencies and organizations of all shapes and sizes, because it gives thought leaders the opportunity to share what they know and discuss vital best practices for protecting digital privacy and security.”

Shegerian shared the stage with experts from the City of Los Angeles, RAND, USC, AON and the Center for Automobile Research, among others.

“At the USC Summit on Smart Cities and Smart Cars, we aim to spark proactive conversation and discussion of best practices across the rapidly evolving data security landscape,” said Jeffrey Carr, founder and organizer of the event. “It’s rewarding to be able to provide an event where our attendees can gain knowledge from the very best thought-leaders from various industries, like John Shegerian, who is able to share up-to-the-minute perspectives on vital issues pertaining to hardware hacking today.”

