ERI :'s John Shegerian Delivers Talk on Hardware Hacking at the A.I. and National Security Summit

John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI,
the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company, delivered a presentation on hardware hacking last week at the
Suits & Spooks A.I. & National Security Summit at the National Press
Club in Washington, DC
For the talk, Shegerian shared his presentation, “Hardware Hacking of
A.I. Powered Devices” to the gathering of government, military and
corporate security and IT professionals and experts. During the
presentation, he shared the very real dangers of hardware hacking and
how the problem has evolved in the age of A.I. devices and equipment.
“It was a great honor and privilege to be here at the A.I. and National
Security Summit in DC, sharing information on one of the most critical
and pressing issues in society today – the hardware hacking of private
and government data,” said Shegerian. “This event is vitally important
to government agencies and organizations of all shapes and sizes,
because it gives thought leaders the opportunity to share what they know
and discuss vital best practices for protecting digital privacy and
security.”
“At the A.I. and National Security Summit we aim to spark
proactive conversation and discussion of best practices across the
rapidly evolving A.I. technology landscape,” said Jeffrey Carr, founder
and organizer of the event. “It’s rewarding to be able to provide an
event where our attendees can gain knowledge from the very best
thought-leaders from various industries, like John Shegerian, who
is able to share up-to-the-minute perspectives on vital issues
pertaining to hardware hacking today.”
