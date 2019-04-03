ERI :'s John Shegerian Delivers Talk on Hardware Hacking at the A.I. and National Security Summit

John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, delivered a presentation on hardware hacking last week at the Suits & Spooks A.I. & National Security Summit at the National Press Club in Washington, DC

For the talk, Shegerian shared his presentation, “Hardware Hacking of A.I. Powered Devices” to the gathering of government, military and corporate security and IT professionals and experts. During the presentation, he shared the very real dangers of hardware hacking and how the problem has evolved in the age of A.I. devices and equipment.

“It was a great honor and privilege to be here at the A.I. and National Security Summit in DC, sharing information on one of the most critical and pressing issues in society today – the hardware hacking of private and government data,” said Shegerian. “This event is vitally important to government agencies and organizations of all shapes and sizes, because it gives thought leaders the opportunity to share what they know and discuss vital best practices for protecting digital privacy and security.”

“At the A.I. and National Security Summit we aim to spark proactive conversation and discussion of best practices across the rapidly evolving A.I. technology landscape,” said Jeffrey Carr, founder and organizer of the event. “It’s rewarding to be able to provide an event where our attendees can gain knowledge from the very best thought-leaders from various industries, like John Shegerian, who is able to share up-to-the-minute perspectives on vital issues pertaining to hardware hacking today.”

