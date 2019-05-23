ERI :'s John Shegerian Describes the Current State of Electronics Disposal Regulations at IAITAM ACE 2019 Conference

John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI,
the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company, was a featured speaker yesterday at the IAITAM ACE 2019
Conference at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.
The ACE conference is designed to fulfill the needs of the IT
Asset Management (“ITAM”) professional with educational lectures,
workshops, vendor interaction and networking opportunities. Moreover, it
provides attendees with relevant knowledge that can be implemented upon
their return to the office to start new asset management programs or
improve existing ones.
These one to three day ITAM conferences provide a venue where CIOs,
COOs, CTOs, IT Asset Managers, IT Professionals, Finance Managers,
Procurement Professionals, Compliance and Licensing Professionals and
Legal Professionals can come together to explore the latest in IT Asset
Management and its effects on business operations and profitability.
As part of a presentation called “Alphabet Soup: Disposal Laws and
Regulations,” Shegerian shared the latest intel on best practices in
terms of data management and destruction compliance and how to be
prepared for new difference-making regulations such as GDPR, which is
European legislation, but significantly affects any US organization
doing any level of business abroad.
During the discussion, Shegerian also described and shared insights on
what types of private and potentially dangerous data can be easily
accessed on discarded – even on “wiped” hardware. He also explained key
concerns relating to e-waste recycling and ITAD, including new
regulatory issues and the very real threat of hardware hacking.
“It has been an honor and privilege to share our insights with IAITAM
ACE’s audience at this important, forward-thinking conference,” said
Shegerian. “It has been rewarding to share best practices what we know
and what we’ve learned with other thought leaders from different sectors
of the ITAD or ITAM ecosystems, discussing the urgent importance of data
destruction, protecting the privacy of people and businesses. Proper
destruction of private digital data has become a crucial issue and these
conversations at IAITAM ACE 2019 have been an important opportunity for
us to share what we know.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005700/en/