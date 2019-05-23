Log in
ERI :'s John Shegerian Describes the Current State of Electronics Disposal Regulations at IAITAM ACE 2019 Conference

05/23/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, was a featured speaker yesterday at the IAITAM ACE 2019 Conference at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

The ACE conference is designed to fulfill the needs of the IT Asset Management (“ITAM”) professional with educational lectures, workshops, vendor interaction and networking opportunities. Moreover, it provides attendees with relevant knowledge that can be implemented upon their return to the office to start new asset management programs or improve existing ones.

These one to three day ITAM conferences provide a venue where CIOs, COOs, CTOs, IT Asset Managers, IT Professionals, Finance Managers, Procurement Professionals, Compliance and Licensing Professionals and Legal Professionals can come together to explore the latest in IT Asset Management and its effects on business operations and profitability.

As part of a presentation called “Alphabet Soup: Disposal Laws and Regulations,” Shegerian shared the latest intel on best practices in terms of data management and destruction compliance and how to be prepared for new difference-making regulations such as GDPR, which is European legislation, but significantly affects any US organization doing any level of business abroad.

During the discussion, Shegerian also described and shared insights on what types of private and potentially dangerous data can be easily accessed on discarded – even on “wiped” hardware. He also explained key concerns relating to e-waste recycling and ITAD, including new regulatory issues and the very real threat of hardware hacking.

“It has been an honor and privilege to share our insights with IAITAM ACE’s audience at this important, forward-thinking conference,” said Shegerian. “It has been rewarding to share best practices what we know and what we’ve learned with other thought leaders from different sectors of the ITAD or ITAM ecosystems, discussing the urgent importance of data destruction, protecting the privacy of people and businesses. Proper destruction of private digital data has become a crucial issue and these conversations at IAITAM ACE 2019 have been an important opportunity for us to share what we know.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
