ERI :'s John Shegerian Describes the Dangers of Hardware Hacking on “What Keeps You Up at Night” Podcast

John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is a featured guest on the current episode of the “What Keeps You Up at Night?” video podcast.

The show, hosted by best-selling author and one of the world’s leading cybersecurity and wireless technology experts, Scott Schober, regularly features thought leaders from the cybersecurity space, describing some of the biggest threats they have encountered.

In the current episode, Shegerian shares what he has learned working with contacts at the FBI and about the tremendous cybersecurity risks individuals, businesses and government agencies all face – from a homeland security level to an individual privacy level – when end-of-life devices are not responsibly recycled and data is not properly protected or destroyed.

“It was an honor to talk with Scott and be featured on his excellent and informative show, sharing information on one of the most critical and pressing issues in the world today – the hardware hacking of private data,” said Shegerian. “As we as a society navigate through the current COVID-19 crisis with huge numbers of people working from home, protection of privacy has become a greater issue than ever before. It is important that we share vital best practices for protecting digital privacy and security with the cybersecurity community and beyond.”

“The 'What Keeps You Up At Night' podcast continues to be an eye-opening experience for all viewers including cybersecurity experts,” said Schober. “John’s expertise and insights made for another great episode and I look forward to speaking with him again.”

The episode of “What Keeps You Up at Night” featuring John Shegerian can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/3PhZvm4YwOU

No stranger to the world of interviews, Shegerian is also the host of the podcast IMPACT! with John Shegerian, which explores current topics, advice, information and solutions straight from greatest innovators, leaders, disruptors and experts.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

